Buck to host webinar on COVID-19 impact to 2021 benefits and annual enrollment

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From health care plan coverage to voluntary benefits to communication strategies, COVID-19 will have a profound impact on 2021 benefit elections. To address these challenges, Buck , an integrated HR and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, will host a webinar titled, "How will COVID-19 impact 2021 benefits and annual enrollment?" on Thursday, June 18 from 1 p.m. ET - 2 p.m. ET.

Speakers Kelly Conlin, Tom Kelly, Amy Dunn, and Debra Andrianopoulos, from Buck's Health, Compliance, and Engagement practices will discuss how:

Predictive modeling can help employers anticipate future health care costs

Supplemental medical and other voluntary benefits can help meet employee needs

Recent IRS guidance expands permissible mid-year cafeteria plan election changes

Rethinking annual enrollment communication strategies can more effectively engage employees in the process

You can register for the webinar here.

This webinar is the latest in a series from Buck that looks at the economic and workforce impact of COVID-19. Recent topics include Back to the workplace: Is your organization ready for this next challenge? and Mental health and wellbeing in an uncertain world. Both are available for replay.

About Buck

Together with our clients, we're defining the new social contract between employers and their employees to not only accommodate shifting expectations, but to stay ahead of them. Driven by best-in-class technology and leading analytics capabilities, our consulting solutions and easy-to-use administration platforms are helping the world's most forward-thinking organizations re-envision and re-design the way people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

