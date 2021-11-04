Buckeye Hills Regional Council and HealthJay Announce Tech Initiative for Older Adults

MARIETTA, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckeye Hills Regional Council announces today its partnership with California-based software company HealthJay Inc. in a joint effort to deploy JayPad tablet solutions to older adults in several senior living communities. Hundreds of older adults will benefit from the initiative that is to address the pressing challenges of social isolation and staffing shortage. This partnership will also put Marietta on the map as one of the early adopters in the country to use smart technology to deliver hybrid senior care.

"Social isolation has caused depression and deterioration in social determinants of health. Staffing shortages are an ongoing systemic threat to quality care delivery. This initiative addresses these challenges by connecting our clients in real-time to their family and caregivers regardless of distance says Rick Hindman, Executive Director of Buckeye Hills Support Services.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council (BHRC) is putting the JayPad tablets into the Washington County Home and an upcoming independent living community. Residents will be socially engaged through no-touch video calls with family, virtual hangouts with other residents, and virtual classes to meet other older adults from all parts of the country. Caregivers can achieve more from virtual wellness checks, and concierge on video, improving efficiency to daily operation.

"Technology is not an option; it is our future," says Misty Crosby, Executive Director of BHRC. "BHRC and HealthJay share the vision of integrating easy-to-use technology as part of the solution for senior living communities to thrive."

"Connecting older adults and their caregivers in a way that data can be collected for accountability and analytics defines HealthJay's virtual platform as an industry-based leader," Rosita Wong, CEO of HealthJay. "Data is instrumental to raise health equity and to continue restructuring hybrid care delivery to meet changing needs."

HealthJay is a multilingual virtual platform designed for older adults, offering virtual classes, remote wellness checks, and smart features such as voice commands, video calls, community messaging, and a concierge button. HealthJay's website is www.healthjay.com.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is a council of governments dedicated to improving the lives of residents in southeast Ohio. Lean more at buckeyehills.org.

