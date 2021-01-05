Buckingham Advisors to Host Financial Webinar Series on Potential Impacts of the New Administration

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham Advisors, a comprehensive financial services firm with four locations across Ohio, announced a series of three upcoming webinars that will educate and inform investors and small business owners on potential impacts of the new Washington administration in 2021. Attendance is free but registration is required. Registrants will receive the webinar recording, so all interested in these important topics are encouraged to provide their name and email via the registration links below so that they automatically receive the appropriate replay link(s).

"In 2021, we will see a new Presidential Administration and continued Congressional debates," said Jay Buckingham, Chief Executive Officer of Buckingham Advisors. "Our financial webinar series is designed to help investors and small business owners prepare for the new opportunities and challenges coming in the new year."



The three-part financial series includes the following topics and presenters:

Jan. 7, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. EST (30 minutes long)

Key Financial Planning Considerations Under a New Administration and Congress

Presenter: Nicole Strbich, Director of Financial Planning

Topics of discussion:



Coronavirus legislative relief for individuals 2.0

Financial planning opportunities and potential challenges for 2021 and beyond



Register to Attend Jan. 7, 2021



Jan. 8, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. EST (30 minutes long)

Current Trends And The Potential Impact From Washington On Markets

Presenter: Ryan Johnson, Director of Portfolio Management and Research

Topics of discussion:



Politics and stocks over the past six months

Recent trends

Upcoming challenges and opportunities



Register to Attend Jan. 8, 2021



Jan. 12, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. EST (30 minutes long)

The Latest Relief Package: What It Offers For Small Business Owners

Presenter: Jessica Distel, Director of Tax and Business Services

Topics of discussion:



Paycheck Protection Program modifications and second draw

Employee Retention Credit

Credits for paid sick and family leave

Deductibility of business meals



Register to Attend Jan. 12, 2021

FREE RESOURCES AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

In addition to the upcoming webinars, the Buckingham Video Library on the company's new and easy-to-use website provides advisors access to recorded webinars on a range of subjects. Buckingham's professional team conducts extensive market and investment research and addresses numerous personal and business planning topics in these videos. The scope of the videos includes such topics as: PPP Loan information, grants available through the CARES Act, and ongoing financial trends and updates.

The new website also includes newly designed sections on Resources and Events, Market Insights, Client Portal, Online Payment Center, the latest article posts, and improved speed and navigation overall. Visit the new website at MyBuckingham.com.

"The new website is our opportunity to provide visitors with a good experience and to clearly communicate the services we provide to help people achieve the best possible outcomes," continued Buckingham. "The revisions to the website are designed to help visitors quickly and easily navigate to find the information they need."

ABOUT BUCKINGHAM ADVISORS

Ohio-based Buckingham Advisors is a unique team of professionals that works together to create professional and personal financial success for its clients. Buckingham's professionals are fiduciaries, putting their clients' needs ahead of their own. The company's core purpose is to improve the lives of clients by providing clarity, simplicity, and the professional expertise of Buckingham's financial planners, investment professionals, tax strategists and accounting team. Buckingham specializes in aligning the solutions clients need to help them achieve the best possible financial and life outcomes. The firm offers personal and business financial solutions, providing one team for all their clients' financial needs. A free second-opinion service is available for prospective clients (no cost or obligation). For more information, visit MyBuckingham.com.

