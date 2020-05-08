BUCKiTDREAM launches Global DreamDay - The Trips We Are Dreaming of Taking Post Covid-19

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are being encouraged to participate in a world-first dream event "Global DreamDay" on May 11th and create and share their bucket list.

Newly created "Global DreamDay" is the brainchild of Tim Carroll, the Founder and CEO of BUCKiTDREAM, the world's first dream App launched by Sir Richard Branson and Ellen DeGeneres.

"At a time when everyone is impacted by Covid-19, we need to be inspired; to believe and be motivated to get to the other side and focus on fulfilling our dream trips," Carroll said.

"Time is one of the biggest barriers to dreaming. Now millions of people have time on their hands to think about their dream trips and to embrace 'Global DreamDay.' Each one of us can share a powerful message of inspiration and hope with family and friends."

Carroll said Global DreamDay is also about demonstrating support to the travel and tourism industry, so everyone has a chance to reach their dreams sometime, someday.

"By creating and sharing our dreams we are letting the laid off employees, management and shareholders of OTAs, airlines, hotels, cruise ships, theme parks, restaurants, theatres and much much more know that we are all ready to support them as soon as it's safe," he said.

And one of the world's most influential dreamers Sir Richard Branson said we should all dream, share our dreams, then go out and grab them with both hands.

There are already millions of dreams on BUCKiTDREAM with Carroll divulging some interesting statistics: Top 5 places Americans want to travel to are:

Beaches of Bora Bora See the Northern Lights Visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris See the Colosseum in Rome Go on an African Safari

"Global DreamDay" kicks off on May 11th with every day in May is a "DreamDay". Download BUCKiTDREAM from the Apple and Google App store and its free. #globaldreamday

To see the impact fulfilling someone's BUCKiTDREAM, watch this clipping of Ellen DeGeneres surprising a mother and daughter with an experience of a lifetime: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHUEEJzaHD8&list=PLuW4g7xujBWe7cuqlHZx8c45NjkI-Qowb&index=127

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Erik Fernandez: [email protected] +1 310 431 6755

Tim Carroll Founder & CEO BUCKiTDREAM Inc: [email protected] +61 403 044 700

ABOUT BUCKiTDREAM

Launched by Sir Richard Branson and Ellen the world's first dream platform and is available for download in the Apple and Google App store, the dream app has received 5-star reviews across the board. The platform allows Dreamers to create their dreams and share them via their (aka Bucket List) on their social networks.

BUCKiTDREAM mobile platform includes the following features:

Create your travel bucket list in less than 60 seconds

Discover dreams: browse through experiences of dreams and add them to your customized Bucket list.

Document your dreams: With "Add a new post"; upload the photos related to your journey of the dream.

Share the dreams: Share your BUCKiTDREAM with your friends and family members on social networking sites.

Achieve your dreams: Once your dream is completed, use the tap saying, "Mark as complete."

Notifications that intelligently match your dream to curated bucket lists.

Notifications: Whenever someone comments on your dream or is inspired by it; you will be notified.

Privacy: You can maintain the privacy of your dreams according to your wish.

