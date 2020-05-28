Bucks County-Based Women's Health Specialist Joins Capital Health OB/GYN - Langhorne

"As Capital Health OB/GYN grows, we continue to provide the highest level of care that is both safe and convenient," said Dr. Daniel Berger, medical director of Capital Health OB/GYN. "Dr. Patel is a familiar name for many women in Bucks County, and her training and certification to perform minimally invasive gynecological procedures gives patients an added level of confidence and comfort. We're very fortunate to have her on our team, but more importantly, it's great news for women who are seeking the services she provides."

Dr. Patel has been in practice in the Bucks County region since 2013 and provides complete care for women's health needs, from deliveries for obstetrical patients to adolescent care, reproductive health, and surgical procedures (including minimally invasive, robotic-assisted procedures using the da Vinci surgical system). She received her medical degree at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed her OB/GYN internship and residency at Hahnemann University Hospital/Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, where she also served as chief resident.

"Capital Health is known for providing the highest level of maternity and women's health services in the region, including being a Regional Perinatal Center and providing neonatal intensive care for the most at-risk deliveries," said Dr. Patel. "I'm excited to contribute to this tradition and share it with patients in the Bucks County area."

With locations in Mercer, Burlington, and Bucks counties, Capital Health OB/GYN provides a full range of services for women, including annual health exams, prenatal care, genetic screening, open and minimally invasive/robotic-assisted surgery (using the da Vinci surgical system), and minor surgical services. Combined with advanced capabilities provided at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell, this comprehensive women's health practice offers eight locations throughout the region with a team of trusted providers who have been providing obstetric and gynecologic care for women for more than 30 years.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Patel in Langhorne, call 215.750.7771 or visit capitalhealthobgyn.org/langhorne for more information.

SOURCE Capital Health

