BUCKS COUNTY REALTOR® INSTALLED AS PRESIDENT OF THE PENNSYLVANIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

LEMOYNE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucks County Realtor® Christopher S. Beadling was installed as president of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® during a ceremony at the Sunoco Performance Theater, Whitaker Center, in Harrisburg this week.

The vice president and broker of record for Quinn & Wilson, Inc. Realtors® in Montgomery County, Beadling has been a Realtor® for 20 years. He teaches Realtor® ethics courses and has taught technology best practices at the national level. He also developed a real estate technology company, which he later sold.

In 2015, he served as chair of the Suburban Realtors® Alliance board of directors, an industry and consumer advocacy organization.

"It's an honor to represent 39,000 Realtors® across the commonwealth this year. Our organization not only provides benefits and services for our members, but we're a strong advocate for homeowners and private property rights," he said.

Beadling is a graduate of the National Association of Realtors® leadership academy. He has served as a member of NAR's board of directors, the Federal Technology Policy Advisory Board and the Member Communications and Data Strategies committees.

He received his MBA from LaSalle University and his undergraduate degree from Bloomsburg University, where he served as president of the Alumni Association.

Beadling served as president of two local rotary clubs and as the chair of Bucks Beautiful, a local nonprofit dedicated to raising funds for community beautification projects. He resides in Doylestown with his daughter.

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 39,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

