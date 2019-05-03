Bud Light Celebrates World Pride with Rainbow-Inspired Bottles Benefitting GLAAD

The new bottle is the latest effort in a 20-year partnership between Bud Light and GLAAD. The bottles will make their debut at the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards this weekend in New York City before arriving in bars next month. In addition to the updated color scheme inspired by the LGBTQ Pride flag, the reimagined Bud Light Pride bottle also swaps out the iconic Bud Light creed that's printed on the crest of the bottle for words of inclusivity and support.

"Bud Light has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since the 80s and we are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with GLAAD by collaborating with them on this new commemorative bottle that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and everything GLAAD does to support it," said Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light. "The way we see it, our beer is for everyone to enjoy, so we are looking forward to seeing Pride bottles at bars throughout the month of June and beyond. With the release of these new bottles, we hope to create something that everyone can feel proud to hold during Pride month that also makes a positive impact for GLAAD's initiatives and the LGBTQ+ community overall."

"For twenty consecutive years, Bud Light has partnered with GLAAD in its mission to accelerate acceptance of LGBTQ people," said Zeke Stokes, GLAAD Chief Programs Officer. "Bud Light stood with the community at a time when many brands did not, and their continued outspoken support sets the bar for other global brands."

To kick off Pride month, the special-edition bottle will appear at The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City. Additionally, on June 1, the Bud Light Dive Bar Sessions stage will feature an all LGBTQ+ artist line-up. More details on Bud Light's Pride activations at Governors Ball will be released at a later date.

