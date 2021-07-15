BUDDI AI Announces Expansion of Executive Team to Bolster Innovative AI-Powered Healthcare Product Suite

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BUDDI AI, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered healthcare solutions, has announced that Vipul Kashyap has been appointed as Head of Clinical Informatics, Shankar Saibabu as Chief Operating Officer and Jeff Nussbaum as Chief Revenue Officer. Kashyap and Saibabu join BUDDI AI with a collective 50 years of experience in building the technology platforms behind some of the world's most respected healthcare companies including Optum, GE and Microsoft. The new executives will further the innovation and expansion of BUDDI AI's product suite, a proprietary cloud-based platform that helps healthcare organizations structure their data, simplify workflows and tackle 'big data' with speed, security and accuracy.

More than 270 healthcare provider sites now utilize BUDDI AI automation services for coding and revenue cycle management. BUDDI AI currently automates more than 2.6M medical records per month and is responsible for automating 10 percent of all radiology medical coding volumes in the U.S. The platform has demonstrated an average of 98.2% accuracy with CPT, ICD-10 & Modifier codes across several specialties such as Radiology, Emergency, Pathology, Ambulatory Surgery, Anesthesia, Evaluation & Management and more. BUDDI AI plans to expand into additional RCM areas including, autonomous prior authorizations, autonomous billing, autonomous contract management and real-time clinical documentation improvement.

"Through our AI engine we have created a first-of-its-kind contextual data lake that has the ability to structure and automate complex unstructured healthcare data with incredible speed and accuracy, previously unattainable," stated Ram Swaminathan, Co-Founder and CEO of BUDDI AI. "Given our tremendous growth in the last five years, we are excited to expand our executive leadership with a team that will help us innovate the platform even further and develop new product solutions for some of today's most pressing issues faced by healthcare organizations of all sizes and scope."

Vipul Kashyap is an innovative clinical informatician with 24 years of experience and achievements at the intersection of Clinical and Biomedicine and Information Technologies – through strategic application of novel technologies and paradigms – AI, Ontologies, Machine Learning, Knowledge Representation and IoT. He has worked across the healthcare ecosystem in diverse sectors ranging from healthcare providers to payers and life science companies. Vipul joins BUDDI AI from Optum where he was a director and led the development of their clinical decision platform to guide patient care pathways based on clinical guidelines. Kashyap also held leadership positions at Northwell Health, Cigna and Partners Healthcare. Kashyap is a former fellow for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and has a Ph.D. in Computer Science.

"Healthcare organizations across the board struggle with structuring and contextualizing their data in a way that improves their business and clinical outcomes," said Vipul Kashyap, Head of Clinical Informatics at BUDDI AI. "BUDDI AI's platform is unique in that it has nearly a decade of learning experience and knowledge, which is unmatched in the industry. I believe the applications of our world-class AI engine are expansive across the healthcare ecosystem."

Shankar Saibabu joins BUDDI AI from Audacious Inquiry, one of the fastest growing Healthcare Information Exchanges in the country. Prior to that, Shankar was a Senior Director in Samsung SDS America's Global Healthcare Vertical, where he worked directly with the company's Chief Medical Officer as the lead architect of new products for their patient-focused healthcare suite. A leader for over 28 years in developing innovative and futuristic solutions to meet customer needs, Saibabu was also a designer of GE's CentricityTM electronic medical record (EMR) architecture that utilized AI driven workflows for in-patient modules. His expertise includes developing nationwide health information exchange architecture for hospitals around the country to ensure they have critical access to out-of-state patient medical history on a timely fashion as well as management systems that cover the full continuum of healthcare including health information exchange infrastructure, provider and patient portals, a personal health record system and a master patient index.

"From a notation on a patient's chart to the submission of an insurance claim, there are so many pieces of information that are gathered in healthcare settings that have created both a wealth of data, but also a complexity of data management," stated Shankar Saibabu, Chief Operating Officer at BUDDI AI. "This is where the power of an AI system fueled by a deep contextual lake like BUDDI AI's can truly help make a meaningful difference, for example, bringing about real-time submission of claims to payers by the time the patients reach home from the provider site after discharge. I believe our platform has the promise of solving for the challenges and inefficiencies that healthcare providers should not have to be burdened with."

Additionally, to help manage BUDDI AI's accelerated growth, Jeff Nussbaum has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer. Nussbaum has been a successful IT executive for more than 25 years, building effective sales teams to sell enterprise software and services to Fortune 500 clientele. In the process, he also founded Recruit.com, an innovative recruiting platform. Nussbaum is an investor and has been a sales advisor for BUDDI AI. BUDDI AI has raised $7 million to date from private investors to help fuel its platform of products.

About BUDDI AI

Founded in 2013 by data science and healthcare industry veterans with over 120+ cumulative years of experience in machine learning, BUDDI AI is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare solutions, including clinical and revenue cycle automation. Its proprietary cloud-based platform leverages artificial intelligence fueled by their 'contextual lake' to drive better clinical and financial outcomes for providers, payers, and patients, leading the way in workflow improvement, waste reduction and cost savings. BUDDI AI easily integrates into existing healthcare workflows to increase efficiencies, automate processes and reduce administrative burden, resulting in improved patient care, enhanced clinical documentation, streamlined medical coding accuracy and improved reimbursements, all of which are integral to a healthy revenue cycle. BUDDI AI's extended vision is to ensure that all healthcare data across medical records, claims, social determinants of health, genealogy data, clinical trials and prescription datasets are "contextualized" and make available all the thousands of clinical insights as a simple API call, and empower all the developers and data scientists to build lifesaving applications for the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.buddi.ai .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE BUDDI AI

Related Links

https://www.buddi.ai

