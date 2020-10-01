BUDDI AI Emerges from Stealth Mode to Transform the Healthcare Revenue Cycle

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BUDDI AI ( a.k.a BUDDI Health), a leading provider of AI-powered clinical and revenue cycle automation solutions for healthcare, is proud to announce its emergence from stealth mode and the launch of its web presence at https://www.buddi.ai. The site provides comprehensive information on BUDDI AI's suite of transformative health solutions including medical coding automation, medical billing automation, prior authorization automation, clinical applications, and more.

"We are excited to emerge from stealth mode and unveil our new website to our clients, prospects, partners and prospective employees as they seek to understand how BUDDI AI is simplifying the most tedious and inefficient processes in healthcare" said Ram Swaminathan, Co-Founder of BUDDI AI. "The website will enable visitors to truly understand how BUDDI AI is leveraging artificial intelligence, deep learning, and automation to drive waste and inefficiency out of the healthcare revenue cycle" he added.

BUDDI AI was founded in 2013 by data science and healthcare industry veterans with over 120 cumulative years of experience in machine learning and natural language processing. "We have spent the last seven years quietly partnering with the largest healthcare service vendors in the industry to perfect our deep learning platform" said Swaminathan. "Trained on over 40 million medical records across multiple medical specialties, BUDDI AI is the most efficient and accurate automation platform on the market" Swaminathan revealed, adding that "we are thrilled to widely release our commercial solutions to the market with contractual guarantees of accuracy and savings, a first for the healthcare industry."

BUDDI AI is a leading provider of clinical and revenue cycle automation solutions for healthcare. Its proprietary cloud-based platform leverages artificial intelligence to drive better clinical and financial outcomes for providers, payers, patients, and everyone in-between. From medical coding automation to clinical applications, BUDDI AI's vision is to ensure medical practitioners, revenue cycle stakeholders, and institutions performing clinical studies have the tools to efficiently perform the important work they do to keep us healthy.

