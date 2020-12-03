BuddyBoss Brings New Innovation to the World of WordPress With the Launch of the BuddyBoss App

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BuddyBoss, the leading provider of digital products for enabling and empowering successful online communities, membership sites, and eLearning sites on WordPress, has announced the launch of the BuddyBoss App. The new mobile app product will be the company's newest addition to its growing suite of community-centric solutions.

As more users turn to mobile apps to stay connected with each other, interact with brands, and learn on the go, creating a strong mobile presence has become a necessity to stay competitive in any industry.

According to BuddyBoss co-founder Tom Cheddadi, "Most people today interact in social networks exclusively on their phones and most cannot even imagine a social network without a mobile app. Mobile app usage for social networks and online communities are now far greater than website usage. Mobile learning is growing faster than ever and learners are increasingly choosing their mobile or tablet for online courses over using a computer."

The BuddyBoss App allows entrepreneurs, organizations, and community builders to launch their own branded native mobile apps for iOS and Android. It is a product of four years of hard work, and Cheddadi notes that the app's launch provides a solution in a time of disconnection and social distancing.

[ Demo video: https://youtu.be/8Kkx6ys2D_Y ]

The new mobile app solution will provide full support for the major features of the company's flagship product, the BuddyBoss Platform. Launched together with the BuddyBoss Theme over a year ago, the BuddyBoss Platform is an advanced plugin that adds powerful social and community features to websites built on WordPress.

As innovators of social networking products, the BuddyBoss App is the company's response to adapt to the growing needs of its customers.

"One of the challenges when innovating in any industry is finding the right talent and building up that talent to take on the audacious challenges of building something that hasn't been done before. This also seemed to be the organic progression of WordPress, and we are honored to participate in this evolution," Cheddadi says.

And having a branded native mobile app can help speed up the growth of online communities, boost member engagement and retention, and allow community members and students alike to stay connected. With mobile learning on the rise, a native mobile app gives students easy and convenient access to learn from anywhere at their own pace.

"In today's world, having a mobile app for your community, membership, or online course website is just not an option anymore. Users have grown to expect this from you," Cheddadi notes.

To cater to non-technical entrepreneurs, BuddyBoss offers a Done For You service where the company's in-house team of experienced developers, designers, and app publishers handles the whole mobile app building process including creating, customizing, branding, and preparing the customer's mobile app for publishing to the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

BuddyBoss products are used by top industry leaders and highly successful digital entrepreneurs like Nathan Chan of Foundr Magazine, the very popular Jay Shetty for his Certification School, Adam Preiser from WP Crafter, and Stefan James of Project Life Mastery, along with more than 50,000 businesses and organizations.

"BuddyBoss is a very impressive platform; it's the best at what it does."

-- Adam Preiser, WP Crafter

The BuddyBoss App is now available at special early-bird pricing. Customers who purchase during the ongoing pre-launch period will get early access to the BuddyBoss App and permanently lock-in the early-bird price for the lifetime of their app subscription.

For more information, visit www.buddyboss.com/app/ and www.buddyboss.com/learndash-app/.

About BuddyBoss

BuddyBoss is a global tech company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. It provides the tools and services to help entrepreneurs and organizations create successful membership websites, online communities, and online learning platforms built on WordPress.

