Budget Dumpster Named to Weatherhead 100 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Dumpster, a leading waste removal company, has been named to the 2019 Weatherhead 100, an annual list of the 100 fastest-growing companies in Northeast Ohio, for the fifth time in its 10-year history.

Growing revenue by more than 239 percent from 2014 to 2018, Budget Dumpster earned spot No. 26 on the list.

"Receiving this award for a fifth consecutive year really illustrates the value and quality of our employees. Our continued growth and success would not be possible without our team and their commitment to customer service," said John Fenn, CEO and co-founder of Budget Dumpster.

John Fenn and co-founder Mark Campbell founded Budget Dumpster in 2009 to cater to the under-served market of do-it-yourselfers and one-time dumpster renters. The company has since grown to serve customers in 48 states, including businesses large and small.

Each year, the Weatherhead 100 recognizes a group of companies whom they consider to be the best example of leadership, growth and success in the region. Companies that make the list are recognized for their revenue growth over the past five years.

In addition to this award, Budget Dumpster was recently named one of the nation's fastest growing private companies by Inc. 5000 and was recognized as one of the top workplaces in Northeast Ohio by The Plain Dealer for the fifth consecutive year.

About Budget Dumpster, LLC

Established in 2009, Budget Dumpster delivers affordable waste removal services in most major markets throughout the United States. Working with more than 250 local partners, Budget Dumpster sells thousands of temporary roll off dumpsters each week for projects big and small.

Based in suburban Cleveland with a growing team of over 230 employees, Budget Dumpster has been recognized as one of America's fastest growing companies by the Inc. 5000; one of the top five fastest growing companies in Northeast Ohio by Crain's Cleveland; one of the largest waste and recycling firms in North America by Waste360 and one of the nation's Most Flexible Workplaces by Fortune. Learn more about how we help people and companies each day at https://www.budgetdumpster.com/.

