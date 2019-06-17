Budget Dumpster Recognized as Top Workplace by The Plain Dealer for Fifth Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Dumpster has been recognized by The Plain Dealer as a 2019 Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio. Budget Dumpster is one of the few companies who has earned a spot on the list for the fifth consecutive year.

"We're so proud to win this award again this year," said John Fenn, CEO and co-founder of Budget Dumpster. "To provide the high level of customer service we're striving for, we need our employees to feel confident and supported so we work to provide the right tools and the right training to make the job easier. We've done our best to build an office environment that is casual, kind and hardworking by hiring employees and managers with the right personality and attitude for our brand."

The Top Workplaces Program is based on employee surveys administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.

Budget Dumpster shares this recognition with the Hyland, Progressive Insurance, Sherwin Williams and more.

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

Now celebrating 10 years in business, Budget Dumpster has also been recognized as one of America's fastest growing companies by the Inc. 5000; a top technology company by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500; and as one of the nation's Most Flexible Workplaces by Fortune.

About Budget Dumpster, LLC

Established in 2009, Budget Dumpster delivers affordable waste removal services in most major markets throughout the United States. Working with over 250 local partners, Budget Dumpster sells thousands of temporary roll off dumpsters each week for projects big and small.

