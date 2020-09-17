Budgeting, Planning, and Forecasting Boot Camp to Impart Best Practices During Difficult Banking Environment

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntellis Performance Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data, and analytics solutions, today announced its continuing focus on helping financial professionals elevate the performance of their organizations through a webinar series entitled, "Budgeting, Planning, and Forecasting Boot Camp," to share best practices with clients and the broader banking community. The two-part webinar series will take place at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Sept. 22 and 29, 2020.

Following the success of a similar boot camp series earlier this year, Syntellis will focus its latest webinars on budgeting, planning and forecasting fundamentals as well as the application of skills at attendee institutions.

"Given the current banking environment with extremely tight margins, and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and upcoming elections, it is more important than ever to make sure financial teams have a secure grasp of key fundamentals and best practices," said Kermit S. Randa, CEO of Syntellis. "By refining these valuable skills and applying them at their institutions, bank, credit union and farm credit association professionals will have the skills, processes and tools to weather the storm and set themselves up for future success."

During the Sept. 22nd boot camp, Syntellis finance expert Bryan Ridgway will review tips and recommendations to help financial leaders achieve the optimal level of planning detail, understand the value of cash flow-based balance sheet and margin planning, utilize project-based expense planning, take driver-based planning to the next level, and more. In part 2, Ridgway will share how to leverage best practices for better 2021 planning and decision-making — a key planning process for most financial institutions every fall.

Prior to this boot camp series, Syntellis held a three-part FTP & Profitability Boot Camp in May 2020 with sessions on "Funds Transfer Pricing Theory and Best Practices," "Building an Effective Profitability Framework," and "A Best Practice Approach to Profitability Management" with almost 300 registered participants.

Overall, 95% of participants rated the webinar series highly useful and would recommend it to their peers. "The series was very informative and helped elevate our knowledge to the next level," said one finance executive from a $2.5-billion credit union. "I am anxious to share the insights with the rest of my team and put it into action within our institution."

To register for the upcoming bootcamp, please visit Syntellis.com.

