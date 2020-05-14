Budweiser Invites You To Kickback To Your Favorite Hits With Livestream Music Series "Budweiser Rewind"

The livestream concert series will feature legendary headliners as they rewind through their greatest hits and share never-before-heard stories to inspire a better tomorrow. Budweiser will announce new artists on their social channels with new shows during which fans can help curate the setlist and ask questions directly to artists on social media.

"We know people are seeking comfort from familiar experiences during this time," said Monica Rustgi, Vice President of Marketing for Budweiser. "Budweiser has a long standing relationship with live music – and we don't want to skip a beat. We've uniquely designed Bud Rewind to draw the best elements of Budweiser Superfest, a 30-year long festival from 1980-2010, while acknowledging today's shifts in live music viewing. We hope fans find comfort in the classics of the Black Eyed Peas and inspiration in their performance."

The Budweiser Rewind series kicks-off with Black Eyed Peas Saturday May 16 at 5pm Los Angeles, 8pm New York, 9pm Sao Paulo, followed by other favorite nostalgic talent which will be announced over the following weeks. Fans can tune in globally for free on YouTube.

"Music is something that has always brought people together, even when they are physically apart. What better way to take in this new normal of a Saturday night than kicking back with some of your favorite Black Eyed Peas songs live in your home?," says Black Eyed Peas. "We've missed our Peabodies and can't wait to reconnect with them this weekend. Big love to Bud Rewind for providing this special platform."

Even if our celebrations look a little different these days, we are always enjoying responsibly. If your plans at home involve drinking a beer, or two, make sure to pace yourself, hydrate between brews, and eat before or while drinking. For more information on the Budweiser Rewind series, follow Budweiser on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

