Buff City Soap Adds Chief Financial Officer & President of International Amid Rapid Expansion

Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap is making life smell wonderful, one handmade soap at a time. The Company has experienced rapid growth as consumers are drawn to its differentiated, high quality offering of plant-based soaps, laundry, bath and body products, which are handmade daily in each store's Soap Makery.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Buff City Soap! It only takes a short visit to any of our stores to realize it's a special brand with an incredible fan base and unlimited growth potential," said Enrique Ramirez. "It's terrific to join the talented Buff City Soap team and I look forward to our continued momentum serving guests with one-of-a-kind products and memorable retail experiences."

The Company has more than quadrupled in size since 2020 to more than 200+ locations in 25+ states and has significant expansion plans underway. Mr. Ramirez will play a key role in the continued growth of Buff City Soap across the United States and soon thereafter internationally.

About Buff City Soap

Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 200+ locations in 25+ states. Buff City Soap's delightfully smelling and uniquely handmade plant-based soaps, laundry, bath and body products are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 100 "Best of the New" franchise rankings. For more information visit the Buff City Soap website: www.buffcitysoap.com.

