Buffalo Firefighter Wins Grand Prize in M&T Bank What's Important to You? Video Contest

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank today announced Ronald Dussett has been awarded the grand prize in its first-ever What's Important to You? Video Contest, an initiative that asked individuals to share short videos of the people, places and things they love the most. As the grand prize winner, Dussett will receive a GoPro Fusion™ camera and a feature in M&T advertising. Four other finalists will each receive a standard GoPro HERO® camera.

Dussett, a firefighter in Buffalo, NY, submitted a moving video of a rainy day he and his one-year-old son spent together at Delaware Park. "Every moment that I spend with my son means the world to me," he wrote alongside his submission. Watch Dussett's story by visiting: www.mtb.com/shareyourstory.

"We were inspired by Ron's love for his son and his unselfish commitment and service to the community," said Peter Eliopoulos, M&T Bank Chief Marketing Officer. "We launched the What's Important to You? Video Contest to celebrate those things that matter most, and we are so pleased Ron and all the other individuals who participated decided to share what's important to them."

M&T received nearly 200 submissions from individuals throughout its eight-state footprint. Five were selected as finalists, and the public was given an opportunity to vote online for their favorite of the five finalists. More than 18,000 votes were cast to help determine the winning submission.

To learn more about the grand-prize winner and the four finalists, visit: www.mtb.com/shareyourstory.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

