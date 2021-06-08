Buffalo Market Launches First "Pay with Crypto" for Wholesale Food & Beverage Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern food distributor and logistics platform Buffalo Market today launched the first pay-with-crypto for the wholesale food and beverage industry. While growing numbers of companies have begun to accept digital currencies as a form of payment, Buffalo Market is the first to take an asset class that major financial institutions shunned until recently closer to mainstream use.



Buffalo Market is serving the future of food distribution.

"Adding crypto options is about more than expanding payment options; it's about improving food quality in the USA," said Adam Olejniczak, CEO at Buffalo Market. "Helping vendors and suppliers move to blockchain solutions is key to the transformation of distribution to a more transparent, efficient industry that benefits all parties involved: consumers, suppliers, vendors and distributors."



Buffalo Market's mission is to improve a US food ecosystem known for waste and lack of transparency. "We are excited about the underlying capabilities of blockchain to bring trust and authenticity, key components of a marketplace, to the wholesale space", added Co-Founder Sean Howell who leads blockchain initiatives for Buffalo Market. "While other e-commerce have added crypto checkout options to consumer purchases, we're putting blockchain and crypto at the forefront of our B2B platform, a key step in moving the supply chain onto blockchain and bringing tangible use cases to the enterprise level."

Buffalo Market is the modern distribution platform on a mission to reinvent the food system for good by changing the way food gets from farm to table. Growers and manufacturers use Buffalo Market to get their products to market in the most efficient, transparent way, leveraging a unique mix of logistics, technology, and industry expertise. Buffalo offers a full suite of services from freight to warehousing to merchandising.

