Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Leads Multi-State Great Lake CleanUP Effort with Great Lakes Waterkeepers and Partners

"New York is a Great Lakes state, and protection of our globally significant resources often falls on the shoulders of frontline communities and organizations," said Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka. "Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is honored to lead this effort, and we are grateful for EPA's support for this multi-state, multi-lake collaborative effort. We are thrilled to be able to work with our fellow Waterkeeper organizations around the Great Lakes."

"The Great Lakes are the source of drinking water for 40 million Americans and Canadians," says Cheryl Nenn, Milwaukee Riverkeeper. "We are excited to partner with other Great Lakes Waterkeepers and groups on a Great Lakes Cleanup effort."

"We applaud our friends at Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper for leading this coordinated effort across the Great Lakes basin," says Heather Smith, Grand Traverse Baykeeper. "We are thrilled to be deploying volunteers to clean up Grand Traverse Bay beaches and shoreline areas."

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, along with Great Lakes Waterkeepers and other partners including the Seneca Park Zoo, will utilize this federal funding to coordinate trash cleanup events and awareness campaigns in their respective Great Lakes communities. The goal is to remove 68 metric tons of trash from over 17,000 acres of watershed by the end of 2022.

Waterkeeper groups hosting cleanups include:

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper : Spring Sweep , April 24 - May 2, 2021 ; More information here .

: , ; More information . Milwaukee Riverkeeper : Spring Cleanup, April 24, 2021 ; Registration, locations, and more information here .

: Spring Cleanup, ; Registration, locations, and more information . Friends of the Detroit River (parent group to Detroit Riverkeeper ): Spring Cleanup, April 24, 2021 ; More information here .

): Spring Cleanup, ; More information . The Watershed Center (parent group to Grand Traverse Baykeeper ): Public Beach Cleanup, May 1-2, 2021 ; More information here .

): Public Beach Cleanup, ; More information . Save the River, (parent group to Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper): Trash Free River Cleanups; May 15 , Cape Vincent ; June 11-12 , Wellesley Island ; August 12 , Chippewa Bay ; More information here .

A full list of events and volunteer opportunities can be found here .

About Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is a community-based non-profit organization that protects and restores our waters and surrounding ecosystems for the benefit of current and future generations. For over 30 years, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has been the guardian of Western New York's fresh water, protecting clean water, restoring the health of ecosystems, connecting people to the water and inspiring economic growth and community engagement. For more information, please visit www.bnwaterkeeper.org .

About Waterkeeper Alliance

Waterkeeper Alliance is a global movement uniting more than 350 Waterkeeper groups around the world, focusing citizen action on issues that affect our waterways, from pollution to climate change. The Waterkeeper movement patrols and protects over 2.75 million square miles of rivers, lakes, and coastlines in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa. For more information, please visit waterkeeper.org .

SOURCE Waterkeeper Alliance

