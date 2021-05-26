Buffalo Thunder Opens Its Doors To 500+ Artists During 2021 Indian Market

A ticketed VIP Preview Event will be hosted at the Resort on Thursday evening with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and live entertainment.

Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino is located 15 minutes north of Santa Fe, on the Pueblo of Pojoaque.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our resilience this past year as we begin to advance Native artistry and creativity. Pathways will feature artist booths, live music, and amazing food all in the kind of event that is fun, personal and free. This past year we have promoted staying connected virtually with free workshops, classes, artist masks, artist grants and online markets – but now we hope to reconnect with our Native Arts community," said Karl Duncan, Executive Director of the Poeh Cultural Center.

Over the past 15 months the Pueblo of Pojoaque has faithfully contributed its resources to helping communities around New Mexico by providing housing for emergency responders, medical teams, quarantined tribal members, hosted food distribution programs, as well as vaccination and testing clinics. PATHWAYS: NATIVE ARTS FESTIVAL embraces the Pueblo's commitment to economic growth and support of Native Arts.

