Buffini & Company Honored as "Top Workplace in San Diego!" for the Fourth Straight Year!

"It is a great honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace for the fourth year in a row by the San Diego Union-Tribune," says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. "We strive to create a positive work environment, starting with our company core values. Knowing that our employees recognize and feel empowered by this commitment is so meaningful."

Carlsbad-based Buffini & Company has been impacting and improving the lives of people, from employees and clients to the greater community, for more than 20 years. The company's work culture is based on Core Values that encourage personal growth, leadership and a commitment to excellence. Employees have access to online and onsite training to improve communication, productivity, and work-life balance. Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman, says: "At the end of the day, it's the staff at Buffini & Company that makes this a great place to work!"

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching and training programs have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Learn more at buffiniandcompany.com.

