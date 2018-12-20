Buffini & Company's The Pathway to Mastery™ Training Program Exceeds 6,000 Students Since January Launch

"The Pathway to Mastery—Essentials is designed to help our clients master the fundamentals of their craft and generate a long term, predictable stream of high quality leads," says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. "We are thrilled to see both new and veteran agents reconnecting with the fundamentals and reaching new heights in their business."

The Pathway to Mastery is a professional journey through three sequential courses:

The Essentials course is the first step offering a deep dive into lead generation, negotiation strategies, buyer and seller tactics and more. This 8-week course is designed to help agents hone their skills to become a world-class agent, mastering the fundamentals to build a high-quality, high-volume, recession-proof businesses.

The Advanced course takes a 'white belt' business and turns it into a 'black belt' business, agents who are highly specialized at their craft and ultimately influential members in their communities.

The Mastery course takes students from a "black belt" to a "6th degree black belt, Master" equipping agents to realize their full professional potential, becoming a trusted advisor to their clients.

The Pathway to Mastery—Essentials course is available now. Students can take it online, on-demand or in a classroom setting with a Buffini Certified Mentor or Facilitator. Students have access to an expansive Online Resource Center, a kit packed with real estate training and marketing materials and access to the company's award-winning contact management tool, Referral Maker® CRM.

About Buffini & Company

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Buffini & Company is the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate expert and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system and comprehensive business coaching and training programs, which have helped entrepreneurs in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life.

