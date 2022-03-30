Bug Bite Thing Announces Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bug Bite Thing , the chemical-free, reusable insect bite relief tool that retails for under $10, announces its partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County .

Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney with Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County youth program members. Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County CEO Will Armstead and Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney celebrate their first partnership.

Kicking off the spring season as the official sponsor of Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County's first ever "Breakfast with the Easter Bunny & Easter Egg Hunt," on Saturday, April 2nd from 9-11 a.m. at its Westside Club Complex. Over eight hundred families are expected to attend the event, which includes free breakfast, arts and crafts, cookie decorating, and an Easter egg hunt for children age 12 and under.

Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney says, "As a business owner and mother, I'm always looking for ways to further invest in our community. Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County provides such an important resource for youths and families and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to support them. This fun-filled event is a great way to bring everyone together and kick off the spring season."

"We appreciate Bug Bite Thing sponsoring our Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Their support made it a bigger community event for everyone to enjoy," says Will Armstead, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County.

About Bug Bite Thing

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is a chemical-free solution that instantly alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for all ages. Bug Bite Thing is Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief with over 45,000 reviews. The company gained national recognition in October 2019 when Kelley and her mother, Ellen McAlister, appeared on ABC's hit show, 'Shark Tank.' All the Sharks were biting with offers to invest in the business, but it was Lori Greiner's 'Golden Ticket' offer that secured the partnership. Bug Bite Thing is the recipient of 23 prestigious awards including the 2021 BIG Innovation Award, the 2021 Mom's Choice Award and 2021 National Parenting Product Award. Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Bug Bite Thing is active in community organizations, including St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce, Treasure Coast Food Bank (a member of Feeding America), and Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. The company is also a member of Cancer Free Economy Network. Bug Bite Thing is available on Amazon.com, BugBiteThing.com and at over 25,000 retailer locations nationwide. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing , and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County

Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing youth with a world class Boys & Girls Club experience, assuring that success is within reach for every young person who walks through their doors, and that every Club member graduates from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship and living healthy lifestyles. The Club enables all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

With 23 locations throughout the county, Boys & Girls Clubs programs serve a diverse group of kids from grades K-12. Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County serves 17,000 youth throughout the year from a variety of backgrounds. Be part of something wonderful and take a tour of an area club by calling (772) 460-9918 or visiting www.bgcofslc.org or at www.facebook.com/bgcofslc.

