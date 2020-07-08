Bugsnag Analysis Shows Up to 126% Increase of App Usage in Key Industry Segments During Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though the COVID-19 brought many aspects of the economy to a halt, several categories of apps received a significant boost during the pandemic, according to Bugsnag Inc., an application stability management pioneer. In an analysis, "Bugs Don't Shelter in Place: What App Usage and Error Data Reveal During COVID-19," released today, Bugsnag identified categories of apps that saw their usage increase up to 126% during the pandemic, compared to pre-COVID times, as well as those that were adversely impacted during the first part of 2020 but are expected to rebound as the economy improves.

Analyzing the top 750 projects that rely on Bugsnag for application stability management and error monitoring, the company compared user sessions before and during the pandemic. Those "pandemic-thriving" apps, which experienced the largest increases in download and use, included video conferencing, telemedicine, remote work solutions, media and entertainment, gaming, social networking, health and fitness, online ordering and delivery, logistics and religion.

"The error data derived through Bugsnag provides a unique lens through which we're able to gain an understanding of the economy's rapid evolution as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," said James Smith, Bugsnag co-founder and CEO. "Organizations seeing the greatest demand are now releasing new and updated apps at a record pace. And they're under pressure to get it right the first time since so many consumers rely on these tools as part of their new normal everyday lives. Our solution to prioritize and fix bugs can dramatically speed time-to-market for these critical apps, ensuring that users' experience are seamless and satisfying."

The Bugsnag analysis also identified categories of apps that are proving to be pandemic-proof, including eCommerce, SaaS and eLearning. Bugsnag called out those apps considered to be "rebounders" – which are expected to see an uptick as the economy improves, and businesses re-open and resume normal operations – such as consumer services, hospitality and transportation.

In its report, Bugsnag discusses how developers can ensure application stability by prioritizing the right bugs and safeguarding from crashes and errors as they iterate and update their apps.

"Error monitoring paints an insightful picture into business performance and demonstrates consumer trends," Smith added. "Engineering organizations can standardize on compelling metrics and key performance indicators, such as critical and target stability goals, for their applications."

The report outlines why an error monitoring system, like Bugsnag, provides the tools that engineering teams need for their apps to thrive, and the benefits they provide, including reducing costs and technical debt, enhancing productivity, driving a culture of code ownership, ensuring consumer satisfaction and improving application health.

