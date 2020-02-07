Bugsnag CEO James Smith to Share Strategies for Solving Technical Debt Through Error Monitoring at DeveloperWeek 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugsnag Inc. , an application stability management pioneer, today announced that its Founder and CEO James Smith will lead an OPEN Talk on Solving the Drag of Technical Debt with Error Monitoring during DeveloperWeek 2020 , which is taking place February 12-16 at the Oakland Convention Center.

"We all know software bugs are inevitable. They can grow and cause problems as engineering teams scale and build out their applications. But did you ever consider that not all bugs are worth fixing?" said Smith. "During my presentation, I'll talk about how to better manage the errors that rack up at the cost of fast-paced development – also referred to as technical debt."

During his presentation on Thursday, February 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the OPEN Expo Discovery Stage (Exhibit Hall West), Smith will explain how to use a data-driven approach to determine whether it's better to fix bugs or build out new features. He also will share hacks that involve establishing a common language for discussion and a method to measure error impact.

Bugsnag also will be exhibiting at DeveloperWeek, where it will showcase its best-in-class stability management platform across a variety of use cases for mobile, web, and backend applications.

To learn more about Bugsnag, visit booth #304 or email events@bugsnag.com to schedule a meeting during DeveloperWeek.

About Bugsnag

Bugsnag is a pioneer in application stability management. We make error monitoring actionable and help enterprises and small businesses stabilize, prioritize, and fix bugs. As a full stack solution, we are recognized for our best-in-class support for mobile applications. Bugsnag empowers software development, client observability, and release management teams to make data-driven decisions on when to build features versus fix bugs. Organizations experience significant ROI due to faster innovation led by developer efficiencies and improved customer experiences. We process over 1 billion crash reports every day from applications worldwide and more than 5,000 industry leading brands including Airbnb, Slack, Pinterest, Lyft, Yelp and Pandora use Bugsnag as their daily dashboard. Based in San Francisco, Bugsnag is backed by GV (Google Ventures), Benchmark Capital, and Matrix Partners. For more information, visit www.bugsnag.com .

SOURCE Bugsnag

Related Links

https://www.bugsnag.com

