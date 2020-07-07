Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse at Flamingo Las Vegas Now Open

The restaurant's name is a nod to Flamingo Las Vegas founders, Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel and business partner Meyer Lansky, who famously created the first resort-style hotel on the Strip back in 1946 and forever changed Las Vegas.

On the evening of Thursday, July 2, Lansky's grandson, Meyer Lansky II, stopped in to experience the all-new steakhouse. He noted that one of the last things Siegel said to his grandfather was, "don't give up on Las Vegas," and that is evident with the opening of Bugsy & Meyer's.

From menu, design, and atmosphere, Bugsy & Meyer's takes notes from the past and adds fresh and elevated twists. Guests are transported from the moment they arrive, as they enter through the bakery façade, and pass the kitchen and dry aged meat cooler, giving the illusion of discreetly entering through the back as many did decades ago. From there, there are six unique experiences for guests in the space—the patio and lounge, the centerpiece bar, private dining in one of three private dining rooms perfect for groups, the raw bar, the ornate dining room and the hidden speakeasy—The Count Room.

Far removed from the typical steakhouse mold, the showstopping design from Studio K Creative out of Chicago and renowned designer Jonathan Adler, pairs lighter natural tones, with vibrant colors, art deco inspiration, and intricate details. Bugsy & Meyer's partnered with SHE HIT PAUSE art consultants out of New York City to create a specialty curated art collection with exotic wildlife as the heroes, including a custom beaded flamingo piece created by Adler that took nearly 100 hours to make.

The Bugsy & Meyer's menu features steakhouse classics and throwbacks with modern enhancements. Bugsy & Meyer's in-house dry aged program is showcased in the restaurant in a glass encased show cooler. Hand selected cuts include domestic prime, wet aged, dry aged prime, imported wagyu and more.

Entrée enhancements include a single lobster tail, Alaskan king crab, foie gras, B&M scampi, Point Reyes cheese fondue and more. Traditional sides are included on the menu, but guests won't want to miss signature sides like The Heater…Baked & Stuffed with white cheddar, The House sausage, and caramelized onion; truffle potato puree; and lobster mac & cheese. Seafood is a cornerstone of the menu, especially with the raw bar kitchen in the main dining room. Enjoy premium shellfish towers with charcoal grilled enhancements, shellfish cocktails and crudo. Other dish highlights include prime rib roasts, American wagyu short ribs, pan roasted lamb loin, fresh Dover sole meuniere and more. Dessert is no slouch with staples like The Big Apple, made with a white chocolate yuzu mousse, caramelized apples, soft caramel, and hazelnut café crumble.

Joining the stunning steakhouse's talented culinary team is the winner of the Food Network competition series, "Vegas Chef Prizefight," Lamar Moore. Moore hails from Chicago, Illinois, and notably competed in the toughest job interview of his life, trying to impress a panel of judges, like Anne Burrell and Scott Conant, for the title of Head Chef at Bugsy & Meyer's. While Moore is putting hard work in the kitchen, guests might be able to sway him into the dining room for a photo. Moore joins Executive Chef, Honorio Mecinas, who brings with him more than 15 years of Las Vegas Strip experience.

The cocktail menu pays homage to the past while presenting new takes on the classics and originals. Hailing from the Caribbean and a favorite spirit of the 1940s, rum cocktails are heavily featured. Notable cocktails include The Apply Tamed made with Old Forester rye, Pére Magloire calvados VSOP, Lustau Palo cortado sherry, Benedictine liqueur, peychaud's bitters, angostura bitters, apple chips and lemon swath; The Jungle Bird made with Cruzan black strap rum, Campari, pineapple juice, lime juice, simple syrup with a pineapple wedge and leaf; and the build-your-own Old Fashioned. Other creations include prohibition-era libations and unique contemporary cocktails. Bugsy & Meyer's also offers a vast wine list with selections by the glass and bottle.

Bugsy & Meyer's follows Caesars Entertainment's previously announced enhanced health and safety protocols, which build on existing plans and practices. Caesars management is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and is working to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. Examples of these protocols in the restaurant include, but are not limited to, the following:

Appropriate social distancing with tables 6 ft. apart;

Restaurant occupancy reduced to 50% of fire code capacity in accordance with government directives;

Place settings have been removed and will be brought throughout the meal;

Team members are required to wear masks. Guests will also be provided masks and are required to wear them at all times, except when eating or drinking;

Hand sanitizer will be provided at multiple points.

For more information on Caesars' health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse is open Thursday- Monday from 5-10 p.m., closed Tuesday-Wednesday. It is located across from the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat main entrance.

