Build-A-Bear Foundation Announces New Hugs For Heroes Program

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Foundation announced today a new program to recognize, honor, and celebrate everyday heroes. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a climate of appreciation for frontline and essential workers who keep our communities running safely, with neighborhoods showing up to cheer for hospital workers and caregivers, parents and teachers teaming up for distance learning, and fundraisers to support those impacted.

Launching on National Teddy Bear Day, Build-A-Bear announced Teachers as September's heroes, in appreciation of the hard work by so many navigating the back to school season. Each month, Build-A-Bear Foundation will celebrate a new group of heroes who support and give back to our communities in immeasurable ways.

"From teachers to healthcare providers, grocery workers to delivery drivers, we know that heroes are all around us. We're honored to help shine a light on them and their contributions to our communities," said Voin Todorovic, President of the Build-A-Bear Foundation Board of Directors. "Teachers are the perfect choice to start this program as they navigate the start of a new school year, committed to providing students the education they deserve, even when faced with new challenges."

In addition to recognizing these heroes, the Foundation will also make contributions to a related organization, beginning with Baby2Baby, a non-profit that provides children living in poverty with the basic necessities every child deserves. During the COVID-19 pandemic Baby2Baby has distributed over 30 million essential items, including diapers, formula, soap, shampoo, baby food and more, to the most vulnerable children across the country impacted by the pandemic.

Build-A-Bear Foundation and Baby2Baby have partnered to support a school supply distribution event for nearly 550 students living in poverty in Los Angeles.

"We are so grateful to Build-A-Bear Foundation for their continued partnership and stepping up to support us and our COVID-19 relief efforts during our biggest time of need," said Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. "With millions of students not returning to school campuses this fall, the children in poverty we serve face the most severe challenges. Not only are low-income students missing the meals provided at school, their families cannot begin to afford the supplies, basic hygiene and clothing they need. Build-A-Bear Foundation's generous donation will allow us to provide children with the essentials and supplies they need to learn at home, and of course a new teddy bear to have by their side."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Build-A-Bear Foundation provided nearly 250,000 medical-grade masks to frontline workers and families in St. Louis, MO, Columbus, OH, and London, in addition to donating more than $350,00 to organizations responding to the impact of the pandemic, including Baby2Baby and the American Red Cross.

About Build-A-Bear Foundation

Build-A-Bear Foundation seeks to add a little more heart to life by sharing hugs and making days a little bit brighter for those in need, with a focus on children and families. A 501(c)3 organization, Build-A-Bear Foundation is guided by the belief in the power of hugs and the simple comfort of having a furry friend by your side. The Foundation supports its mission with financial donations as well as providing furry friends to organizations that support children's health & wellness, disaster relief, and children in need. Build-A-Bear Foundation is committed to sharing teddy bear hugs and spreading happiness around the world. For more information, please visit www.buildabearfoundation.org.

