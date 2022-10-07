BUILD-A-BEAR LAUNCHES NEW PAJAMA SHOP OFFERING MATCHING PJS FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

New sleepwear product line takes hibernating to new level of fun and cozy for the entire family – even furry friends

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) today announced the launch of a new branded matching family sleepwear line as part of its new Pajama Shop™. Build-A-Bear's expansion into the sleepwear category is a natural next step for the brand, as teddy bears and pajamas are a recognizable part of bedtime routines for many. This new pajama line nestles perfectly within a brand that has provided millions of guests a furry friend as a source of comfort while sleeping for the past 25 years.

"We know so many of our guests have been tucked in and fallen asleep snuggling a furry friend from Build-A-Bear, and we absolutely love to be part of so many bedtime routines. Now we are thrilled to add another bedtime essential with our new pajama line, allowing the entire family to get cozy wearing matching jammies," said Jenn Kretchmar, Chief Digital and Merchandising Officer. "The launch is perfectly timed with the start of the holiday season, as wearing matching pajamas has grown to be a favorite tradition for many families, and our festive designs, inspired by our brand, continue to make Build-A-Bear a seasonal favorite."

Bedtime is not complete without a favorite plush bear nearby. This new line will offer bear-sized pajamas in the same designs offering a completely coordinated bedtime look. In addition, the Pajama Shop will feature the adorable Sweet Dreams Bear, a cuddly soft brown bear with a smiley face, as the signature bear of the new product line.

The new Pajama Shop features a sleepwear line that provides stylish, comfy, and themed pajamas in a wide assortment of sizes, with the option to mix and match. Guests can select toddler, youth, and unisex adult sizes, or build their own set by choosing from various tops and pants. In addition to pajamas, the line will also offer bear-themed accessories with complimenting slippers, hats and robes giving guests the added fun of dressing up like a favorite cuddly teddy bear.

The initial launch will offer a total of five themed patterns for fall, winter, holiday, and all-year wear. Each pattern comes with numerous mix-and-match opportunities – such as Autumn Leaves, Festive Buffalo Check, and a Christmas-themed Holiday Hugs. Build-A-Bear expects to release more options to celebrate various occasions and continued family fun.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop