Build-A-Bear Workshop And Walmart To Share Teddy Bear Hugs In Celebration Of The Biggest National Teddy Bear Day Ever At Stores Across The United States

The activities kick off on September 7 with the launch of a limited-edition collectible National Teddy Bear Day furry friend that will be introduced at $6.50 at Build-A-Bear Workshop stores ($6.50 in Canada and £6.50 in the United Kingdom). For the first time, this offer is being extended beyond Build-A-Bear Workshop stores to Walmart stores across the United States. Throughout the three-day event, guests can participate in interactive and experiential activities at Build-A-Bear Workshop stores and exclusive retailtainment events in 2,000 Walmart U.S. stores to help make this the biggest celebration of National Teddy Bear Day in history.

In addition, Build-A-Bear's huggable mascot, Bearemy, will be at Build-A-Bear Workshop stores on September 7 and visiting iconic landmarks and local communities around the world on September 8. The Company is inviting everyone who meets Bearemy to snap a picture and share a real-life teddy bear hug. For each photo that is shared using #nationalteddybearday from September 2 to September 9, Build-A-Bear Foundation will donate a teddy bear to charitable organizations including the United Way in the United States, Boys and Girls Club of Canada and the NSPCC in the United Kingdom to help children in need (up to 50,000 teddy bears globally). Because numerous studies have shown that the hug of a teddy bear can help children build self-confidence and act as a therapeutic tool, Build-A-Bear Foundation is committed to sharing hugs and making days a little bit brighter for those in need. This year's donation is expected to be the largest single-day donation in the Foundation's history.

"We are pleased to once again lead the celebration of National Teddy Bear Day and honored to work with Walmart on our first-ever national collaboration to make this the biggest event yet," said Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop chief executive officer and president. "This year, the weekend will be filled with fun in-store activities including a special offer for a collectible furry friend designed especially for the occasion, appearances throughout the world by our huggable mascot, Bearemy, and in line with our mission to 'add a little more heart to life', the donation of thousands of furry friends to multiple charities to help children in need. National Teddy Bear Day has become an annual occasion to celebrate the difference that the hug of a teddy bear and the heart of a powerful brand like Build-A-Bear can make in the world," concluded Ms. John.

To get updates on the events that will be occurring throughout the weekend, guests are encouraged to listen to Build-A-Bear RadioTM, a streaming radio station powered by Dash, join the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club to receive exclusive member news and follow the brand and share their #nationalteddybearday thoughts and pictures on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Build-A-Bear® is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop® has over 450 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. Buildabear.com is the online destination for unique furry-friend gifts, featuring The-Bear-Builder™, a shopping configurator that helps create customized gift options. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted a total revenue of $336.6 million in fiscal 2018.

