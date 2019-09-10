Build-A-Bear Workshop Celebrates Biggest National Teddy Bear Day Ever Worldwide

Throughout the three-day event, guests participated in hands-on and experiential activities at Build-A-Bear Workshop stores, spreading hearts, hugs and happiness. Build-A-Bear 's huggable mascot, Bearemy, helped spread the celebration as he met friends in Build-A-Bear Workshop stores on September 7 and visited iconic landmarks and local communities around the world like the London Eye and Empire State Building on September 8.

Fulfilling the commitment to give a teddy bear for every photo shared with #nationalteddybearday, Build-A-Bear Foundation celebrated with the largest single-day donation in its history. With support from partners like FedEx, the Foundation will deliver 50,000 teddy bears to the United Way in the United States, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) in the United Kingdom and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada to help children in need. Build-A-Bear Foundation is committed to sharing hugs and making days a little bit brighter for those in need. Numerous studies have shown that the hug of a teddy bear can help children build self-confidence and act as a therapeutic tool.

"United Way of Greater St. Louis is proud to partner with Build-A-Bear for this great opportunity and are grateful for their ongoing support and commitment to helping children and youth in our region and around the world," said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. "The simple act of receiving a teddy bear can provide comfort, support and hope to a child facing a crisis or experiencing hardship. Five thousand children in the St. Louis area will receive the warmth of a teddy bear hug thanks to the generosity of our friends at Build-A-Bear."

"We are thrilled to have our biggest National Teddy Bear Day celebration yet," said Sharon Price John, president and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "Build-A-Bear Foundation's donation of tens of thousands of furry friends helps us send hearts and hugs all over the world and continues our mission to 'add a little more heart to life.' National Teddy Bear Day has become synonymous with Build-A-Bear and shows how an iconic brand can make a difference in the world," concluded Ms. John.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear® is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop® has over 450 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. Buildabear.com is the online destination for unique furry-friend gifts, featuring The-Bear-Builder™, a shopping configurator that helps create customized gift options. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted a total revenue of $336.6 million in fiscal 2018.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop

Related Links

Buildabear.com

