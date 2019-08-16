Build-A-Brand Partners with Auto Industry Sales and Marketing Strategists, Shawn Hays & Dave Benson

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Brand announced today the addition of Shawn Hays and Dave Benson as strategic partners to the company's growth team. Build-A-Brand's sales philosophy of building a personal brand around each individual salesperson is a passion shared by both Hays and Benson.

With the addition of Hays and Benson, Build-A-Brand positions itself as the go-to leader in personal branding within the auto industry. Benson will help execute Build-A-Brand's marketing strategy, while Hays will be an integral part of educating, training, and promoting the Build-A-Brand platform. Their backgrounds in branding, marketing, and sales within the auto industry prove to be an asset to the fast-growing Build-A-Brand team.

Build-A-Brand empowers individual salespeople to brand themselves, their dealerships, and their products & services online and in social media using state-of-the-art digital marketing, prospecting, and follow-up tools. The innovative and non-disruptive digital platform equips sales associates with a powerful app suite that seamlessly integrates a dealer's marketing efforts and sales staff's social media strategies to enhance and personalize a prospect's buying experience.

Shawn Hays - Sales Hustler Co-founder, "Build Your Brand" Author, and Sales Manager at Dan Cummins Chevrolet and Buick in Paris, KY.

Shawn has revolutionized what it means to be a salesperson. In just 2 years Shawn built a social following of tens of thousands and has more than half a million views on his daily sales strategies and morning motivation videos. Shawn is the Sales Manager at Dan Cummins Chevrolet & Buick, one of the largest dealerships in the country and is Co-founder of The Sales Hustlers Facebook group with over 15,000 members. Shawn authored a book on Personal Branding, "Build Your Brand" and spends every day trying to empower and equip salespeople to reach their potential.

Dave Benson - Digital Marketing Agent, Sales Coach, Author and Business Strategist, Dave has over 19 years' experience in the automotive industry.

Dave started his career as a sales cadet in Sydney in 2001 and quickly became one of Australia's youngest General Sales Managers, before moving to the role of National Sales Trainer for Mitsubishi Motors Australia and then starting his own training company and digital marketing agency.

For more information about Build-A-Brand, please visit: buildabrand.com

Brian Chapman

Chief Executive Officer

brian@buildabrand.com

888-542-0844

SOURCE Build-A-Brand

Related Links

http://www.buildabrand.com

