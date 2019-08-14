Build A Movement 2020 Calls for National Mobilization to Heal America and Ratify New America 2.0 Constitution

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The heart of our democracy is dying. The American promise — of liberty and justice for all — is in jeopardy. This is an urgent, existential threat to our way of life and the potential for future generations to flourish under American ideals. Build A Movement 2020 (BAM2020) stands for the possibility that justice-hearted Americans can join forces today and heal the greed disease that is killing the "heart" of America. It's no longer workable to stand by and hope that the problem will magically be fixed by others. It won't.

BAM2020 invites all justice-hearted Americans to join forces and demand the rapid ratification of a new America 2.0 Constitution that can authentically be written "by the people, for the people," and insure that "liberty and justice for all" can be realized in our time. A National People's Convention is proposed for September 12-17, 2019. Signing of a new America 2.0 Constitution is proposed on September 17, 2019—Constitution Day. Ratification by the Federal/State governments is proposed by September 30, 2019, through peaceful, non-violent, mass-demonstrations.

Dr. Paul Zeitz, Founder, states: "A miracle is required to save the heart of America. Urgent and lifesaving action is needed by justice-hearted Americans to liberate us from the shackles of injustice. We can heal America, we can insure that all Americans have a fair chance to create winning lives, and we can live in healthy balance with Earth. The time for bold action is now-now!"

Dr. Paul Zeitz is a physician, epidemiologist, an award-winning advocate for global justice and human rights, and the Founder of Build A Movement 2020. He serves as the senior policy advisor with the Foundation for Climate Restoration and is the author of Waging Justice: A Doctor's Journey to Speak Truth and Be Bold. Dr. Zeitz worked at the U.S. Department of State from 2014–2017 as Director, Data Revolution for Sustainable Development. He led the Global AIDS Alliance from 2000–2011. Dr. Zeitz graduated from Muhlenberg College, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Build A Movement 2020 (BAM2020) launched on MLK Jr Day, January 14, 2019, is a newly forming patriotic, revolutionary political movement, bringing together political parties, movements, coalitions, organizations, and individuals to heal America.

