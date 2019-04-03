Build your Easter basket on a budget with items from the 99 Cents Only Stores!

CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Cents Only Stores shares ways to build an Easter basket on a budget this season! Anything from Disney for the little ones, all pink for the girls, and superheroes for the boys, you can build the perfect basket without breaking your wallet!

Here are a few ideas to help you create your Easter baskets:

The Little Princess Easter Basket: https://youtu.be/a1jAXKHf6r4

The Little Gentlemen's Easter Basket : https://youtu.be/WjaiXXsJFr8

: https://youtu.be/WjaiXXsJFr8 Big Blue Easter Basket: https://youtu.be/9lEbYumI2vE

If you want to get really creative, you can build theme baskets:

Fashionista Easter Basket: https://youtu.be/XnCYf0bYrWQ

Furry Friend Easter Basket: https://youtu.be/jgDnXxw94rY

Green Thumb Easter Basket: https://youtu.be/tvECCqwoYhE

99 Cents Only Stores has everything you need to celebrate Easter on a budget including Easter baskets, Easter eggs, festive attire, decorations and so much more. With a little creativity, you can build anything you want for an Easter basket and save!

About 99 Cents Only Stores

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 389 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.

