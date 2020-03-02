Build38 Closes an Exceptional 2019, Exhibits at RSA Conference and Continues its Commercial Expansion

MUNICH, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Build38, the global provider of Mobile Application Security made in Germany, closes 2019 at a new high with a total order intake in the single-digit million Euros. As the first full financial year for the company, this gives an encouraging message that its solutions and services are finding the way to market. With existing commercial references in Automotive, Financial Industry, Mobility, and Digital Identity, 2020 is going to be the year for the scaling in those verticals and further growth.

To continue supporting that commercial expansion, Build38 was present as an exhibitor at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, taking place on the last week of February. For almost 30 years, RSA Conference has been a driving force behind the world's cybersecurity agenda. The central point where people from around the world gather to share, learn and grow. Build38 welcomed current, and future, customers, partners, and investors at its booth and had breakthrough discussions and showcased beyond the cutting edge in-App protection capabilities, its Mobile Threat Detection and Analytics latest developments.

The young company was also featured in Europe last week as one of the 12 startup companies selected for the semi-final for the 4YFN Award competition.

As part of the commercial expansion, Build38 has signed agreements for the provision of their solutions and services with several partners, including markets like Germany, Spain, Bulgaria, Austria, Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan. Adding to the existing agreements, the reach of Build38 grows steadily.

About Build38

Build38 is a global provider of mobile application protection solutions. Its Trusted Application Kit (T.A.K) solution combines AI-platform and strongest app shielding technology which protects B2B and B2C mobile channels from fraud and reduces your compliance risk exposure. It also enables new use cases and opens the market for new digital business models. Build38 protects applications across various industries including automotive, financial, public transport and health care. Build38 is headquartered in Munich with global offices in Barcelona and Singapore.

For further information about Build38 visit www.build38.com

