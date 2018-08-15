BuildASign has been sold to Cimpress N.V.

BAS is a fast-growing internet-based provider of canvas-print wall décor, business signage and other large-format printed products. Since the Company's inception in 2005, BuildASign has set out to empower every individual and business to connect with those that matter most to them. Their focus is making it easy and affordable for people to share their message or tell their story with custom and personalized products. Over the past 12 years, the Austin, Texas-based company has grown to over 400 employees.

Chip Baird, Partner and Co-Founder of PWP Growth Equity, the middle market private equity group of Perella Weinberg Partners, commented, "Lincoln's knowledge of the e-commerce and web-based printing industries, along with their thoughtful advice, proved valuable throughout the process. Additionally, their ability to articulate the Company's differentiated business model and unique competitive advantages to Cimpress was critical to our successful outcome." Bryan Kranik, CEO of BAS, added, "Lincoln took the time to develop a deep understanding of our business and thoughtfully conveyed our story. They provided helpful guidance and insight to the management team throughout the entire process and ultimately were able to help us find the right partner to drive continued growth."

Chris Stradling, Managing Director in Lincoln's Consumer Group, added: "We offer our congratulations to both the BAS and Cimpress teams on this transaction. The shared strategic capabilities between BAS and Cimpress uniquely positions the combined business for continued growth."

Lincoln International acted as the exclusive investment banking representative for PWP and BAS, working closely with the Company's management team and shareholders throughout the sale process. This included providing advisory expertise and managing the preparatory, marketing, negotiation and due diligence phases of the transaction.

About Lincoln International

Lincoln International specializes in merger and acquisition advisory services, debt advisory services, private capital raising and restructuring advice on mid-market transactions. Lincoln International also provides fairness opinions, valuations and joint ventures and advisory services on a wide range of transaction sizes. With twenty offices in the Americas, Asia and Europe, Lincoln International has strong local knowledge and contacts in key global economies. The firm provides clients with senior-level attention, in-depth industry expertise and integrated resources. By being focused and independent, Lincoln International serves its clients without conflicts of interest. More information about Lincoln International can be obtained at www.lincolninternational.com.

