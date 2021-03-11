Builder as Developer: Hanna Construction Engineering Has Pioneered a New Niche of Contracting

Specializing in structural and subterranean new-construction projects, specifically new-construction luxury residential homes and multifamily apartment buildings, Hanna Construction self-performs the majority of each project, reducing friction, confusion, and road-blocks to bring the focus back to exceptional service.

Hanna Construction Engineering is setting a new standard in the Los Angeles construction industry, acting as the one-stop-shop for both residential and commercial developments. From custom luxury homes to 70-unit condo buildings, Hanna Construction Engineering manages:

Design and Consulting

Planning and Project Management – Building Plans, Entitlements and Approvals, Permits, etc

Development — Demolition, Earthmoving, Permanent Shoring, Foundation, Temporary Shoring, Structural Cement, Structural Steel, Framing, and more

Holding three state licenses in General Engineering (A), General Building (B), and Concrete (C-8), the Hanna team is equipped with the tools, experience, and expertise to get any job done. Most Developers and project Owners mistakenly hire inexperienced engineers and architects who drive up costs due to the unfamiliarity of market prices and materials, but this is where Hanna Construction truly thrives. From day one of a project, Hanna Construction acts as a "Builder as a Developer" to ensure clients and investors get the best return on their investment and reducing unnecessary costs.

Through proof of concept, dedication to their craft, and unwavering commitment to excellence in their field; Hanna Construction Engineering's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Hanna Construction, please visit: www.Hanna-Construction.com

About Hanna Construction Engineering

Hanna Construction Engineering, based in Los Angeles, was founded by Max Sadeghian in 1978. During the past 43 years, Hanna Construction has built many schools, hundreds of residential homes, and close to a thousand apartment building units in California. In 2018, after graduating from Pepperdine School of Law, David B. Zand joined Max Sadeghian with his city planning, real estate, and legal background to further expand the company into the development space and distinguish Hanna Construction as one of the few full-service construction companies in Los Angeles. Hanna Construction holds three contractor licenses, Class A (General Engineering), Class B (General Building), and Class C-8 (Concrete).

Press Contact:



David B Zand,

(424) 535-3455

http://www.Hanna-Construction.com

SOURCE Hanna Construction Engineering

Related Links

http://www.hanna-construction.com/

