Builders Capital Announces New Fix and Flip Loan Program

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Capital, the West Coast's fastest-growing private residential construction lender, today announced the launch of a new Fix and Flip loan program to augment the company's traditional constructions loan offerings.

"We are excited to introduce a unique value proposition to the fix and flip market through a combination of competitive rates, fast servicing and an easy borrower experience," said Tyler Benthin, announced as Director – Fix and Flip. "Builders Capital has been one of the fastest-growing and most innovative providers of private financing and this is a natural extension of those services into the high growth market for renovations. Builders Capital's resources, industry knowledge and successful track record create opportunities to improve profitability for the fix and flip investor on every project. Put our service speed to work for you on your next project."

"I am delighted to welcome Tyler to the team and to introduce this new Fix and Flip loan program. It's a natural extension of our finance and value-added services for builders, investors and now flippers," said Curt Altig, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Builders Capital. "We believe there is a market need for a fast and reliable finance partner in the fix and flip market. Tyler has an excellent background and superb industry knowledge in this segment, having previously co-founded one of the leading hard money lenders in Seattle. We look forward to his leadership in the initial launch of this new program in Seattle and Portland area markets," Curt added.

About Builders Capital: Builders Capital was founded in Seattle, Washington, in 2009, near the beginning of a record housing downturn. Since that time, the Builders Capital team has loaned nearly $1 billion for over 1,400 projects. Currently, the company operates in Washington, Oregon and Colorado, with additional markets scheduled to open soon. For more information, please visit www.builders-capital.com.

