Builders Capital Completes $500 Million Growth Capital Facility

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based Builders Capital, the nation's leading private construction lender, announced today that it entered into a $500 million, revolving, multi-year capital agreement with a major life insurance company.

Builders Capital offers a full suite of construction loan products, with a particular focus on ground-up construction. Since its formation in 2009, Builders Capital has closed over 2,100 loans, across a dozen states. Currently, Builders Capital is servicing nearly $700M in loans, has a robust and growing pipeline of new opportunities in excess of $300M spanning the country to qualified builders, and expects to have a record year in 2020.

"We are bullish on the prospects for home building and home building finance for the foreseeable future," said Curt Altig, Founder and Chairman of Builders Capital. "We target markets with supply and demand imbalances and the builders we serve in those markets see the same demographic tailwinds that we see: rising demand for single-family housing and supply that simply hasn't kept up."

Added Robert Trent, CEO of Builders Capital: "Demand for Builders Capital's innovative and customized loan products has never been higher. This new facility will provide us with additional liquidity to grow our relationships with our existing customers while expanding to reach new customers. We strive to be the builders' most valued relationship in every market we serve."

The company differentiates itself not only by focusing on ground-up construction but also by servicing its own loans rather than outsourcing to third parties. The company has developed a proprietary loan servicing software platform that streamlines the customer experience, from origination, through draws, inspections, and payoffs.

Builders Capital was advised in this transaction by Saluda Grade, a premier private alternative real estate advisory and asset management firm. "Saluda Grade's singular focus on the alternative lending sector has been a tremendous asset to our company," said Altig.

Builders Capital is one of the nation's largest private construction lenders, offering innovative financing solutions to a wide spectrum of developers and homebuilders, from bridge, fix-and-flip and ground-up construction, to development and attached housing. The Company maintains offices in Seattle and Puyallup, Washington, with sales offices in Boise, Denver, Colorado Springs, Vancouver, Phoenix and Orlando. Builders Capital's management team brings over 100 years of expertise in residential construction lending, home building, real estate development, and loan servicing.

Founded in 2019, Saluda Grade is a boutique real estate advisory and asset management firm focused on the alternative "non-bank" lending sector. Saluda Grade Advisory advises small to mid-sized lenders seeking institutional capital markets expertise and delivering institutional capital to private lenders. Saluda Grade Ventures, the firm's equity investment arm, currently manages two private funds. Saluda Grade Asset Management manages debt funds investing in transitional mortgage loans and distressed securitized product assets.

With offices in New York and San Francisco, the company is driven by a core mission to identify alternative lending sectors needing institutional capital to fuel growth.

