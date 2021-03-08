Builders Insurance Group Names Todd M. Campbell President and CEO

ATLANTA, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Insurance Group today announced the appointment of Todd M. Campbell to assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. He will join the Company effective April 5, 2021. In this position, Mr. Campbell will lead the Company and will provide strategic direction to its operations.

"Todd brings 30 years of leadership and business expertise to our Company, and we are very pleased to welcome him to our team," said Allen Richardson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Builders Insurance Group. "He has a tremendous record of successful leadership of high growth companies, and his strategic, operations, and financial insights will be invaluable as we grow the Company and strengthen our ability to provide outstanding products and services to our agents and policyholders."

Mr. Campbell commented, "I am incredibly excited to lead Builders into the future. A solid team, incredible capital strength, and a platform well-positioned for meaningful, disciplined growth are the foundations for exciting times ahead."

Prior to joining Builders Insurance Group, Mr. Campbell was President and CEO of Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc. His experience also includes four years as CEO of a London based Lloyd's coverholder distributing and underwriting products throughout Europe; a decade as a corporate mergers and acquisitions and insurance attorney in Atlanta, GA; and prior CEO roles leading a US life insurer and a US property and casualty insurer.

More than 17,500 policyholders in residential and light commercial construction as well as a variety of non-construction fields rely on Builders Insurance Group to protect their most important assets – their people and property. Founded in 1992, the company has evolved into a dynamic, financially secure and dedicated partner with a philosophy of providing outstanding products, backed by exceptional customer service and easy-to-use technology solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company delivers innovative Workers' Compensation, General Liability, Property, Umbrella, and Builders Risk insurance through independent agents. Builders Insurance Group and all of its member companies are rated "A" (Excellent) IX by A.M. Best Company. For more information, please visit our Web site at www.bldrs.com.

