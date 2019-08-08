Building a Cloud-Centric Future: 1901 Group Expansion Groundbreaking Ceremony Blacksburg, VA

The VTCRC will be building 1901 Group's 45,000 square foot EITOC to provide a state-of-the-art Operations Center to support 1901 Group's continued growth of cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services business. The expansion of the new EITOC building coincides with 1901 Group's 10 th anniversary and its' mission to drive sustainable high-tech jobs in rural America. "1901 Group worked with the VTCRC to design the facility to support our rapid growth in the public sector. The layout and configuration are specifically designed for customers seeking substantial performance gains via innovative services to help them assess, migrate, and optimize their mission-critical applications through cloud computing and IT delivered 'as a service'," said Paul Wilkinson, EVP 1901 Group.

"1901 Group's new Enterprise IT Operations Center in Montgomery County adds to the region's economic momentum and booming technology sector," said Governor Northam. "The company's decision to expand its presence into rural Virginia speaks volumes about the area's low operating costs, quality of life, and skilled workforce that continue to attract forward-thinking IT companies. We thank 1901 Group for investing in Montgomery County, and look forward to the company's future success in the Commonwealth."

"The VTCRC is proud to have played a role in the 1901 Group's expansion. Their commitment to excellence has enabled them to successfully demonstrate that they can hire, attract, train, and retain outstanding employees in this region." Joe Meredith, Ph.D., VTCRC President and CEO.



"For ten years, the 1901 Group has been providing high-quality IT services, including the kind of cybersecurity protections that are crucial in safeguarding against ever-changing threats and vulnerabilities online," said Sen. Mark R. Warner. "I am glad to see that 1901 Group will be able to keep investing in the Blacksburg community and continue to create the kind of sustainable, high-tech jobs that will define our 21st century economy."

Many local organizations, financial intuitions, and leaders played a role in developing this project. Partners in the project include: VTCRC, VT Foundation, TKA Architects, EDC, and Avis Construction Company.

"We believed in the model of building IT factories, enterprise operations and development capabilities located in areas with access to talent, a great quality of life and an affordable cost of living," said Sonu Singh, President and CEO of 1901 Group. "This milestone helps us achieve our vision of engaging rural communities across America to create the next wave of IT talent."

The new facility will house customer-facing software engineering, security, and operations teams along with 1901 Group's FedRAMP authorized Cloud Migration Factory that provides full lifecycle cloud services from discovery and assessment to cloud managed services. To meet the rapidly increasing demand for cloud migration services in the public sector, 1901 Group has launched Cloud Pathways, a comprehensive training program designed to develop IT professionals into cloud architects and engineers. Additionally, 1901 Group is working in partnership with Virginia Tech and Radford University to develop the next generation of cloud, security, and operations engineering talent. 1901 Group is committed to growing talent in Southwest Virginia to address the deficit of skilled cloud practitioners in the public sector.

"We applaud 1901 Group's commitment to talent development and cooperative partnerships between industry, education, and communities across the urban-rural continuum as they build capacity to support and serve their customers," said Virginia Tech President, Tim Sands. "We look forward to working with them in their new VTCRC facility to further develop the talent pipeline, provide real-world student experiences, and meet the growing technology needs across the commonwealth and the country."

"Congratulations to 1901 Group on its expansion in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center. Virginia's New River Valley is an emerging IT hub due to companies like 1901 Group. Our region provides a supportive culture, access to world-class universities, and a small-town lifestyle that is attractive to many IT professionals. 1901 Group exemplifies how companies are leveraging the many attributes of our region to support their success and growth." Charlie Jewell, Executive Director of Onward New River Valley.

"We are proud to be involved with everyone who contributed to this groundbreaking effort," said Singh. "It is an exciting time to see 1901 Group evolving into a market leader while improving quality, performance, and security of customers information technology solutions."

