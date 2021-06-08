Building a foundational map of humanity using machine learning

WASHINGTON, D.C, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospatial data and analytics company Fraym announced a Series B financing to further scale their AI/ML software for mapping humanity.

Fraym is the preeminent global provider of geospatial data for understanding population dynamics. Dozens of data-driven organizations like Mastercard, the World Bank, Department of Defense, and USAID rely on Fraym's foundational data to drive impact and mission success. Over the past 5 years, the company has:

Mapped hundreds of distinct population characteristics covering over 3.2 billion people and 2 billion square kilometers -- enough to cover the entire globe nearly 5 times over.

Informed over $35 billion in programmatic and operational missions, spanning the design, implementation, and monitoring of strategic activities.

"Fraym has executed on ambitious product and customer success goals year after year. This raise will further accelerate our mission of mapping humanity and deliver a future where solutions around the world are built on hyper-local, spatially standardized data," said Fraym CEO and Co-Founder, Ben Leo.

This $7 million in additional funding, largely from Fraym's existing investors, will support further capital-efficient development of cutting-edge product and delivery solutions. All of which trailblaze a new frontier in location-based data about people—one that protects individual privacy.

About Fraym

Fraym uses AI/ML powered software to generate hyperlocal insights on communities around the globe. The company's location-based data about population characteristics and behaviors is employed by governments and organizations tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges. Data created by their proprietary algorithms provides local-level insight on livelihoods, demographics, attitudes, behaviors, health, access to public services, and more. This advanced geospatial data and analysis is available for 100+ countries at one square kilometer resolution.

Contact: Rachel Mandell, [email protected]

SOURCE Fraym

Related Links

https://fraym.io

