Building a Private Database-as-a-Service is Emerging as a Prime Alternative to Managed Cloud Databases

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Severalnines, a pioneer in providing automation and management software for database clusters, is introducing the ability to use their flagship product ClusterControl as a Private, on-prem, Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) — as a simple, more cost-effective alternative to public DBaaS offerings. Using a private, full-ops DBaaS, companies can take full advantage of working on bare metal servers where they are the only tenant. This is a great advantage for companies that need to optimize for performance (minimize overhead and latency) and create new services for both the cloud and behind the firewall.

Companies that must follow strict data governance regulations will be able to enjoy the same benefits as you have for cloud databases, but with full control, complete data privacy, and locality.

ClusterControl supports several different open source database technologies with the same benefits of scalability, reduced administration overhead, improved security, and reduced long-term costs when compared with managed cloud databases.

Our full-ops approach to monitor and automatically manage database services with various replication topologies and database-aware load balancers provides companies with a highly available database backend and the flexibility of customizations for their own specific use cases with full control at the edge.

In a public DBaaS, cloud providers bear the responsibility of achieving top-level security, but do not allow for fine-tuned and advanced security procedures to be added. With a private DBaaS, the administrator can fully restrict operations behind their firewall and are in full control of their data.

Public DBaaS allows for quick and easy deployment of the database, and one can only deploy the topology that is supported. The deployment capabilities found in ClusterControl allow for multiple database topologies to be created or taken down on demand with just a few clicks. Users can also scale up or down as necessary, with the ability to expand their on-prem databases to public cloud providers like AWS, Google Cloud or Azure if desired.

As businesses grow, circumstances change and what a cloud provider is offering today may not be what the organization needs eight months from now.

"The public DBaaS market is growing exponentially, but so are the costs and feature disparities across providers," said Vinay Joosery CEO & Co-Founder of Severalnines. "Using ClusterControl as a private DBaaS lets you experience all the benefits of using a public DBaaS, but with full control over the security and costs."

Severalnines is committed to bringing you advanced tools and systems to help you automate your open source database infrastructures. You can download a free 30 day trial of clustercontrol at https://severalnines.com/clustercontrol

About Severalnines

Severalnines provides automation and management software for database clusters. We help companies deploy their databases in any environment, and manage all operational aspects to achieve high-scale availability. Severalnines' products are used by developers and administrators of all skills levels to provide the full 'deploy, manage, monitor, scale' database cycle, thus freeing them from the complexity and learning curves that are typically associated with highly available database clusters. Severalnines is often called the anti-startup as it is entirely self-funded by its founders. The company has enabled over 12,000 deployments to date via its popular product ClusterControl. Currently counting BT, Orange, Cisco, CNRS, Technicolor, AVG, Ping Identity and Paytrail as customers. Severalnines is a private company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with offices in Singapore, Japan and the United States. To see who is using Severalnines today visit, https://www.severalnines.com/company.

