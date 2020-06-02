Building a Xiaokang society: A long-cherished wish of Chinese people

The COVID-19 adds uncertainty to global trade and economy. Against such backdrop, China's government work report has set no specific target for economic growth this year. However, the report still gives priority to people's livelihoods, pledging that the country must "win the battle against poverty, and achieve the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects." "Poverty alleviation" and "building a moderately prosperous society" will both remain critical components of China's development in 2020.

Back in the 7th century BC, a line in the Book of Songs reads: "Min Yi Lao Zhi, Qi Ke Xiao Kang. (Ordinary people have toiled too much, and they wish for a more comfortable life.)" Those were the days of endless arduous work, and people longed for a comfortable life. Today, living standards of the Chinese have greatly improved, but Xiao Kang, a moderately prosperous society still represents a long-cherished wish.

From 1979 to 2020, from Xiaokang (a moderately prosperous society) to achieving Xiaokang in every aspect, the vision has been continuously enriched and developed. A prosperous society requires not only economic growth, but also progress in political, cultural, social, and ecological matters. The Chinese people have been striving to that end. China's per capita GDP exceeded $10,000 in 2019, and positive changes have also been seen in indicators of health care, education and the environment.

Aside from this, the benefits of a prosperous society should be shared with all Chinese, which leads to the barrier that prevents everyone from enjoying the benefits — poverty. In turn, poverty alleviation holds the key to achieving true well-being for all. With the finish line in view, the Chinese government has made great efforts.

China is alleviating poverty with targeted measures. Based on the specific features and causes of poverty in different regions, China has developed planting and cultural industries, among others, according to local circumstances. These steps, combined with education and various training programs, aim at the root causes of poverty. Yan'an is an example. The city in northwest China's Shaanxi province developed an apple industry utilizing its unique climate, and a successful business has already been built.

Back in 1978, around 250 million Chinese people lived in poverty. But by the end of 2019, the figure is down to 5.51 million. China's success has also contributed to world poverty reduction, and the idea of targeted poverty alleviation has been included in a resolution of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly. With firm determination and a science-based approach, China is bound to eliminate absolute poverty as scheduled and realizing Xiaokang for more people.

Xiaokang is a long-cherished wish of the Chinese people. Despite the impact of the sudden coronavirus outbreak, China will work to overcome challenges, so as to fulfill its own people's wishes and make a greater contribution to the world.

