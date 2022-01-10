Building Acoustic Insulation Market Size Worth $6.2 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global building acoustic insulation market size is expected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Rising investment in infrastructure, stringent building code, energy efficiency, and increasing living standards are augmenting the growth of the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By product, foamed plastic held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its low cost and high performance. The material provides excellent comfort by providing efficient sound absorption and vibration dampening

The non-residential application segment led the market in 2020. Growing noise pollution and increasing concerns over the comfort levels have triggered the demand for building acoustic insulation materials

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to growing residential and commercial construction and remodeling, coupled with rising awareness regarding product benefits among the urban population

The market is competitive due to the presence of major companies involved in product manufacturing. The market is characterized by a significant consumer base across the globe, with the companies operating their businesses through dedicated distribution networks

Read 90 page market research report, "Building Acoustic Insulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Foamed Plastic), By Application (Residential, Non-residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The market is witnessing significant growth on account of an increase in regulatory standards related to noise pollution and stringent energy efficiency and fire safety policies, which often call for greater insulation usage in buildings. These products are anticipated to gain popularity owing to the growing construction projects in the residential, commercial, educational, and industrial sectors.

The market is expected to witness internal substitution, wherein aerogel is expected to act as a replacement for glass wool as the product offers ease of installation and high performance in terms of durability and efficiency. However, the product is currently being used only in high-end applications owing to its high cost. With R&D initiatives in place to significantly reduce its cost, aerogel is expected to act as an excellent substitute for current materials.

The industry is concentrated with a few top players and is characterized by a diversified product portfolio, continuous developments, and increasing regional reach. However, a large number of small players are expected to enter the market owing to the increasing product demand in the non-residential sector.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global building acoustic insulation market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Building Acoustic Insulation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Glass Wool



Rock Wool



Foamed Plastic



Others

Building Acoustic Insulation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Residential



Non-residential

Building Acoustic Insulation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Building Acoustic Insulation Market

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Owens Corning

Rockwool International

Armacell International S.A.

Kingspan Group plc

Knauf Insulation

BASF

Johns Manville

Fletcher Insulation

CellectaLtd.

International Cellulose Corporation

Hush Acoustics

Siderise

L'Isolante K-Flex S.p.A.

Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.