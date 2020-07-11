Building AQuisition Partners United Begins Revitalization of Chicago Communities

The fund's focus is on buying "value-add" & stabilized assets with the aim to rapidly upgrade them into the next asset class through operational efficiencies that maximize monthly cashflow and net returns. Ultimately, the goal is the rebuilding of a community, making it a new haven for economic activity, employment, healthy food, and access to parks and recreation.

Building AQuisition Partners United, LLC also acquires partial interests in funds among many asset classes. They have the ability to offer liquidity to investors, and partner alongside fund managers internationally. Although they typically seek mid-sized assets around 100-200 Units, their ongoing focus is on multifamily and commercial assets upwards of 300+ units and retail.

The fund also wishes to collaborate with the Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives Program, through which they are able to apply for tax credits, state/federal funding, and tax abatements to assist acquisitions and development.

Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives was formed in 2010 to coordinate resources, economic development and neighborhood revitalization efforts in Chicagoland's low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives seeks to revitalize neighborhoods and create jobs by assisting development in high impact projects, providing financial resources to entrepreneurs and sustaining long-term community partnerships.

About Building AQuisition Partners United, LLC

Building AQuisition Partners United is a Regulation D 506© fund founded by Tosin Oduwole, an urban redeveloper bringing back the economic vibrancy of cities around the country via the massive acquisition and development of low, mid, and high-rise apartment buildings & commercial real estate. BAP United has years of experience in real estate development, commercial real estate negotiation, real estate sales and property management. The organization possesses a drive to redevelop communities that have lost their luster and to bring them into 21st century living, all while proving to be a safe place for ultra-high net worth individuals to safely grow their capital. Tosin Oduwole can be contacted directly at [email protected] or +1-973-832-3036. www.BAPUnited.com.

