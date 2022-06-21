Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 17.25 billion | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, and Legrand SA| Technavio

Jun 21, 2022, 01:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Building Automation and Control Systems Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 17.25 billion, according to the report. The market will also be recording an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.15% during the projected period. The demand for energy efficiency and the increase in the use of personnel assistants in residential buildings are notably driving the building automation and control systems market growth. However, high installation costs may impede market growth.
Building Automation and Control Systems Market Vendor Landscape
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The building automation and control systems market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top companies covered in the report with their offerings are:
- ABB Ltd.: The company offers building automation and control systems through its ABB Ability Building Management solutions.
- Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers building automation and control systems such as Copeland Scroll Compressors, controls and monitoring systems and rigid tools.
- Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers building automation and control systems through its Honeywell Niagara Framework based building management system, and OPUS Magnum.
- Johnson Controls International Plc: The company offers building automation and control systems such as EasyIO, Metasys, Verasys, Facility Explorer, HVAC field, PENN commercial refrigeration, and critical environments.
- Legrand SA: The company offers building automation and control system through its radiant Home automation solutions.
Building Automation and Control Systems Market Segmentation Highlights
- End User
- Commercial Buildings
- Residential Buildings
- Government Buildings
- Other Buildings
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Building Automation and Control Systems Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global building automation and control systems market as part of the global electrical components and equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the building automation and control systems market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our building automation and control systems market report covers the following areas:
- Building Automation and Control Systems Market size
- Building Automation and Control Systems Market trends
- Building Automation and Control Systems Market industry analysis
Building Automation and Control Systems Market Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist building automation and control systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the building automation and control systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the building automation and control systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of building automation and control systems market vendors
Building Automation And Control Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 17.25 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.64
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 29%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand SA , Optergy , Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electrical components and equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Commercial buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Residential buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Government buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Government buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Government buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Other buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Other buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Other buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Solution
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Solution - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Solution
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Solution
- 6.3 Stage-4 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Stage-4 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Stage-4 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Stage-2 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Stage-2 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Stage-2 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Stage-3 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Stage-3 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Stage-3 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Stage-1 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Stage-1 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Stage-1 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Solution
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Solution
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 50: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 56: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: ABB Ltd.– Key news
- Exhibit 61: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 63: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Emerson Electric Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Honeywell International Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Johnson Controls International Plc
- Exhibit 73: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Johnson Controls International Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 76: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
- 11.7 Legrand SA
- Exhibit 78: Legrand SA - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Legrand SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Legrand SA – Key news
- Exhibit 81: Legrand SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Legrand SA - Segment focus
- 11.8 Optergy
- Exhibit 83: Optergy - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Optergy - Product and service
- Exhibit 85: Optergy - Key offerings
- 11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 86: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 11.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Exhibit 90: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 92: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 93: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 95: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 11.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 99: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Siemens AG – Key news
- Exhibit 102: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Siemens AG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 104: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 105: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 106: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 107: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 108: List of abbreviations
