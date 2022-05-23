Building Automation System Market worth USD 148.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Building Automation System Market by Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems, BEM Software, BAS Services), Communication Technology (Wireless, Wired), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Building Automation System Market is projected to reach USD 148.6 billion by 2027 from USD 86.8 billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2027. Building automation systems are used to automate and control heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems; lighting systems; and other systems installed in buildings to increase the comfort, safety, security, and convenience of occupants and make buildings energy efficient. A BAS is a computer networking system that monitors and controls a range of other electronic and mechanical systems. It provides a means for these disparate systems to communicate across platforms, software, and languages. The core functionality of a BAS is to maintain building climate based on an occupancy schedule, monitor performance and device failures in all systems, and provide malfunction alarms. Automation systems reduce building energy and maintenance costs. Almost all multi-story green buildings are designed to accommodate a BAS for energy, air, and water conservation. Most green buildings also use as many low-power DC devices as possible, typically integrated with power over Ethernet wiring. Even a piassavas design intended to consume no net energy whatsoever will typically require a BAS to manage heat capture, shading and venting, and scheduling device use. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Stringent regulations with respect to energy efficiency and various initiatives undertaken in countries such as China and India for the same and high economic growth and surge in construction and industrial activities in various countries in the region are some of the driving factors for the growth of building automation system market in Asia Pacific region.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=408

In application type, the industrial application segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of the building automation system market during the forecast period

The industrial application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Automation of facility management systems, such as HVAC and lighting control systems, in the industrial sector is fueling the demand for building automation systems used in industrial applications. Automation can efficiently help in reducing energy expenditure, which is an important factor in cost reduction in manufacturing and production facilities. Decrease in capital expenditure, operational costs, and energy expenditure can increase profitability. This can be achieved by automating different processes with the help of facility management systems as well as other building automation systems. Various countries with proactive manufacturing bases, such as China, Japan, the US, Germany, and India, are utilizing building automation systems in order to carry out energy-efficient and safe production and manufacturing processes. These factors are expected to drive the demand for building automation systems in industrial and manufacturing facilities.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Building Automation System Market"

224 – Tables

67 – Figures

305 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=408

The building automation system market in APAC is projected to have the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the building automation system market during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the construction industry in emerging economies such as China and India and the government initiatives for energy conservation have contributed to the growth of the building automation system market in the region. The consumers in this region are actively deploying building automation systems in residential and commercial areas owing to improvements in economic conditions. Moreover, increasing construction activities in China play a key role in driving the growth of the building automation system market in Asia Pacific. The growth of the building automation system market in APAC can be attributed to the economic growth in the region, along with a surge in construction and industrial activities witnessed by the key countries in Asia Pacific. The prime objective of consumers in the region is to achieve energy savings with the implementation of building automation systems that directly translate into monetary savings. Countries such as China and India have increasingly started developing smart cities. Building automation systems act as key enablers in achieving energy-saving objectives in these countries. China hold the highest market of the region. China has implemented various energy efficiency policies and programs, including green building ratings, building energy codes, minimum energy performance standards, voluntary rating programs, and energy-efficiency retrofits in existing buildings to reduce the energy consumption in residential and commercial buildings. The country has been undertaking a huge amount of construction projects to become the base of its modern urban landscape. Different construction projects undertaken in Q3 of 2021 include third west-east gas pipeline middle section natural gas pipeline, Liuzhou-Wuzhou Railway Line, Zhangzhou Development Zone Shuangyu Island Secondary Development, and Zengcheng-Foshan Expressway. The country is focusing on new building construction instead of adding technologies to the existing ones; hence, it is applying smart technology to architecture, using new forms of materials to improve sustainability.

Key Players of Building Automation System Market:

Honeywell International (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Johnson Control (US), Schneider Electric (France), Carrier (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Legrand (France), Hubbell (US), ABB (Zurich), Trane Technologies (Ireland), Lutron Electronics (US), Creston Electronics (US), Hitachi (Japan), Delta Controls (Canada), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Lennox International (US), General Electric (US), Distech Controls (Canada), Dialight PLC (UK), Cisco Systems (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Control4 (US), Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands), Emerson Electric (US), and Leviton Manufacturing Company (US)

Related Reports:

HVAC System Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Cooling Equipment, Heating Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Implementation Type, Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026

Building Information Modeling Market by Deployment Type (On Premises, Cloud), Offering Type, Project Lifecycle (Preconstruction, Construction, Operation), Application, End user, & Region (2020-2026)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/building-automation-control-systems-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/building-automation.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets