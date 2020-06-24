Building Energy Experts Recognized for Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® Century Club Award

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Century Club Award recognizes Building Energy Experts for using a whole-house approach to improve the energy performance of more than 100 homes as part of the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® Program. Building Energy Experts comprehensive, whole house approach improves energy efficiency and comfort, saves homeowners money on utility bills and helps to protect the environment.

"Building Energy Experts is committed to the home performance process," says President Anthony Stonis. "We want to provide our customers with the best possible value. The home performance process allows us to diagnose the cause of energy waste, rather than just treat the symptoms."

As a participating contractor in the utility rebate program, Building Energy Experts received specialized training and is equipped with high-tech diagnostic tools to inspect buildings and determine where improvements are needed. Rather than focusing on a single problem, like an old heating or cooling system, not enough insulation in the attic, or leaky windows, Building Energy Experts look at how improvements throughout a home can work together to give homeowners the best results. Depending on the improvements selected by the homeowner, annual utility bill savings, improved comfort and better home air quality are possible.

Building Energy Experts was established in 2008. Today, the Crystal Lake, IL company's service area stretches the entire Chicagoland area.

