Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Markets, 2024 - North America and Europe Dominate
Aug 14, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) in US$ Million.
The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB (Switzerland)
- Accruent (USA)
- Azbil Corporation (Japan)
- BuildingIQ (Australia)
- C3 IoT (USA)
- Carma Industries Inc. (Canada)
- Cylon Active Energy (Ireland)
- Daikin Applied (USA)
- Echelon Corp. (USA)
- EnerNOC, Inc. (USA)
- eSight Energy (UK)
- FirstFuel Software, Inc. (USA)
- General Electric Company (USA)
- GridPoint (USA)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- Johnson Controls (USA)
- Optimum Energy LLC (USA)
- Schneider Electric (France)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Energy Management Technologies Address Pressing Need to Curb Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint
Spiraling Demand for Electricity
The Underlying Factor Spurring Need for Efficient Energy Management
Outlook
North America and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market
Emerging Economies Led by Asia-Pacific to Dictate Growth Momentum
2. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Regulatory Pressure to Curb Energy Wastage and Carbon Emissions
A Major Growth Driver
Smart Building Technologies Drive BEMS Market
Technological Advancements to Fuel Adoption
Increasing Acceptance of Sustainable Technologies Fuel BEMS Growth
BEMS Plays Key Role in Green Building Movement
Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects for BEMS
BEMS Proves a Cost-Effective Option for Interfacing Smart Buildings Effectively With Smart Grids
Emergence of IoT and Cloud Infrastructure
A Potential Game Changer for BEMS Market
Using IoT for Making Energy Management More Consistent
Small and Medium Buildings Present a Lucrative Untapped Market for BEMS
Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome Cost and Complexity Hurdles
Introduction of Renewable Energy Standards and Policies Fuel Growth for BEMS Market
Building Energy Management Market
Key Trends
Digital Twinning
Software-as-a-Future-Proof Solution
Commoditization of Hardware in Small and Medium-Sized Buildings (SMB) Landscape
Evolution of Facility Manager as Enterprise Application Manager
Future Trends in Commercial Energy Management Space
Tunable White Lighting
Smart Lighting and Internet of Things
Energy Management Systems
Increasing Usage of Solar Energy
Smart Metering to Control Energy Demands
Renewable Energy Sources for Sustainable Power
Role of Analytics and Data
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Building Energy Management Ecosystem Emerges as Convergence Point for Multiple Industries
Market Leaders Shape BEMS' Competitive Landscape
Intense Competition Catalyzes Innovation
BEMS Creates Opportunities for Big Data Analytics for Buildings
Vendors Step up Focus on Marketing Offerings
ESCOs Well Positioned to Capture BEMS Market
Opportunities Exist for Synergies among BEMS, BACS, BMS Vendors
BEMS Vendors, System Integrators Join Hands with ESCOs, Software Providers to Deliver EEM Systems
4. GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS & STANDARDS - AN OVERVIEW
Green Building Standards and Regulations
LEED Certification
Green Globes: An Alternative to LEED Certification
LEED Vs Green Globes
Government Mandates for Energy Efficiency
Focus on Green Certification Programs for Individual Building Elements
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)
BEMS Components
BEMS Central Station
BEMS Outstations
Sensors
Modems
Local Area Network (LAN)
Advantages of BEMS
Optimization of Plant Operations
Improves Communication
Monitoring Plant Status
Energy Savings
Commissioning New Plants
Automated Switching On/Off Plant
Key Concerns with BEMS
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
Johnson Controls Introduces Metasys Enterprise Management Platform
GridPoint Releases GridPoint Energy Manager Mobile 3.0
GridPoint Delivers Smart Energy Management IoT Solutions
MACH Energy Introduces M&V 2.0 Capabilities
Honeywell Unveils Home Energy Management Software
Zen Ecosystems Introduces Zen HQ
GridPoint Releases New Edition of GridPoint Energy Mobile Application
BuildingIQ Unveils 5i Cloud-Based Services Platform
Echelon Unveils New Lumewave 5.0
GridPoint Launches New GridPoint Energy Manager
ABB Launches SlimLine XR ITS2
EnerNOC Introduces Novel Platform Capabilities
EnerNOC Unveils New Energy Intelligence Software Platform
Trend Introduces new Room View Sensor and Display Solution
Trend Launches New IQ4E Controller
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ENGIE Insight Sells Utility Solutions Division to CLEAResult
Enel Group Acquires EnerNOC
Schneider Electric Partners Panasonic to Develop Integrated HVAC and BM Solution
Accruent Acquires Verisae
Johnson Controls Merges with Tyco
Current, Powered by GE Acquires Daintree Networks
BuildingIQ Takes Over NorthWrites Software Applications
Honeywell Acquires Elster
Twenty First Century Utilities Acquires GridPoint
EnerNOC Takes Over World Energy Solutions
Ecova Acquires Retroficiency
Cenex Launches EFES Project
IBM Inks Partnership with Carnegie Mellon for Cloud-Based Analytics System
Higher Education Institutions across the US Deploy BuildingIQ's Energy Management Software
BuildingIQ Partners with Xcel Energy
BuildingIQ Deploys PEO Platform to BSA Group
CGS Selects BuildingIQ to Deploy PEO Platform for Public Buildings in District of Columbia
Deco Lighting Partners with Daintree Networks
Daintree Networks Inks Partnership with CLTC
EnerNOC Inks Partnership with GridPoint to Provide Integrated Energy Management Solution
Dow Corning Deploys Energy Intelligence Software Platform of EnerNOC
Ergon Energy to Expand EnerNOC's Software Deployment to Ergon Energy Commercial Customer Base
SmartestEnergy Chooses EnerNOC's EIS Platform
GridPoint Inks Partnership with Axiom Energy Solutions
Matalan Installs BEMS from Wireless Energy Management Systems International
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 89)
- The United States (33)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (11)
- Europe (32)
- France (3)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (18)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53hft
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article