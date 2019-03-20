Building Envelope Market in the US Ebook
Mar 20, 2019, 11:40 ET
CLEVELAND, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction professionals realize that choosing the proper combination of building materials can play a key role in both protecting the interior of a structure from the effects of the elements and improving its energy efficiency. By selecting the right roofing, siding, and window types for a structure, a building envelope can be both green and economically feasible.
Download the new Building Envelope Market in the US Ebook today to learn more.
https://www.freedoniagroup.com/Content/Building-Envelope-Market-in-the-US-Ebook
The ebook provides summaries of the following studies:
Residential
- Residential Roofing
- Residential Insulation
- Residential Windows and Doors
Commercial
- Commercial Roofing
- Commercial Insulation
- Commercial Windows & Doors
Siding
- Siding in the US
Visit the Construction & Building Products page to see the full collection:
https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-category/build/construction-building-products.htm
About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning.
