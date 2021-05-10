Building Industry Association of Southern California Announces In-Person PAC Gala

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has announced the 2021 in-person PAC Gala event will take place May 13th at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, CA.

The Political Action Committee (PAC) Gala will feature a live networking reception and a highly anticipated virtual presentation by former Senator Barbara Boxer and Author Ann Coulter. Barbara Boxer, a member of the Democratic party, is a politician and lobbyist who served as a United States Senator from California for 24 years. Ann Coulter, a member of the Republican party, is the author of 13 New York Times bestsellers. Ann is a media personality for over 20 years and a writer for various publications.

The PAC's main objective is to identify, educate and support candidates in elected office who maintain integrity while also understanding the building industry and recognize its contributions to the economy. To uphold this mission, money is raised by the BIASC PAC to support individuals running for office with the same vision and ideals matching the Building Industry of Southern California and seeking re-election. Office candidates with complete commitment to the American Dream of homeownership and the value of free enterprise is a must. The PAC is governed by eleven trustees, nominated by the four BIASC chapters. The PAC meets each month to discuss the political events in Southern California.

"The Building Industry Association of Southern California offers many exciting events, but the PAC Gala is one of our signature events where home building leaders help fundraise to support our industry," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "This year's event will have incredible speakers and guests in attendance while we safely meet in person."

To register for the PAC Gala or to become a sponsor, visit the BIASC event registration page.

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit www.biasc.org/cpages/home .

